Respect Pours In From Michael B. Jordan After Kiyan Anthony’s 20-Minute Viral Performance

Kiyan Anthony just needed 20 minutes to make his mark! In the Syracuse Orange’s latest matchup against the Northeastern Huskies, the freshman guard delivered one of his most efficient performances in the 2025–26 NCAA season, pouring in 18 points while shooting 83.3% from the field. This performance didn’t just turn heads inside the arena but traveled fast enough to jaw-drop one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2023, according to TIME.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While Anthony has flirted with the 20-point mark multiple times this season, this outing stood apart. In limited minutes, he posted the highest shooting percentage of his college career, leading the Orange to a 91-83 win. Considering the year the youngster has endured, recovering from both a car accident and an injury, tonight’s performance carried added weight, and it was enough to leave Michael B. Jordan impressed, as the actor took to social media.

The Hollywood star dropped “Yeeeaaaaaaa 🫡” in the comments, reacting to a post highlighting Anthony’s breakout night.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Jordan wasn’t alone. The freshman player’s mother, La La Anthony, also chimed in under the same post, adding fire emojis, to show her support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report Hoops (@br_hoops) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

However, for Jordan, this wasn’t a one-time thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in September, when Kiyan placed the Hall of Fame jacket on his father, Carmelo Anthony’s shoulders during his induction, alongside legends like Dwight Howard, Sue Bird, and Maya Moore, Jordan reacted with a pair of salutes: “🫡🫡.”

But beyond the reactions, Anthony’s impact reflected where it mattered most: the Orange’s control of the game, as they secured their 8th win of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Kiyan Anthony’s Syracuse Orange vs Northeastern Huskies: Game Recap

The Orange leaned on balance and free throws to pull away with a win that was far closer than it should have been.

Junior guard Naithan George led the way with a game-high and personal best 22 points, repeatedly getting to the line and finishing 12 of 14 from the charity stripe. The team converted 34 of their 48 attempts overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiyan Anthony provided a major spark with his hyper-efficient shooting, helping the Orange build and sustain momentum during key stretches. He was one of five Orange players to score in double figures, alongside Nate Kingz, William Kyle III, and Tyler Betsey, who each finished with 14 points.

Imago Dec 20, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Kiyan Anthony (7) moves the ball past Northeastern Huskies guard Xavier Abreu (1) in the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Despite leading by as many as 15 points in the second half, the home team allowed the Huskies back into the game, trimming the deficit to just five points with under two minutes remaining. But the Orange closed the door with a near-perfect 11 of 12 stretch at the free-throw line.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Huskies committed 31 fouls in this game as three of their starters were fouled out. But the Orange also had its fair share of struggles.

In a game ESPN predicted would be 93.3% in favor of Anthony’s team, they went 25% from deep, making only 3 of 12 attempts. In the second half, they were also outscored by the Huskies by two points.

Coach Adrian Autry acknowledged this inconsistency in a post-game interview, per a press release from The Daily Orange.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We improve here, then we go down here, we gotta get that balance,” the Orange coach said. “That’ll be the challenge for us going forward…That definitely is a concern. We got to make shots.”

Even with the win secured, the cracks fans saw were hard to ignore, and with conference play approaching, the Orange won’t have much time to find that balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s next for the Syracuse Orange?

With this win under their belt, the Syracuse Orange sits at 8-4. The four losses they have recorded so far came against the Houston Cougars, the Kansas Jayhawks, the Iowa State Cyclones, and the Hofstra Pride. However, they’ve also recorded one win over a high-ranked opponent, the Tennessee Volunteers.

Offensively, the team is scoring 74.4 points per game, while holding its opponents to just 66.3. At the individual level, Kiyan Anthony leads the team with the most points per game (10.9).

For their next game on December 22, the Orange will play against the Stonehill Skyhawks. Following this, they will play against the:

ADVERTISEMENT

Clemson Tigers, on December 31.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, on January 6.

Pittsburgh Panthers, on January 10.

In just 20 minutes tonight, Anthony didn’t just fill the stat sheet; he showed efficiency, confidence, and control, and as the schedule tightens and the margin for error shrinks, performances like this will offer Autry the much-needed depth.