Weather Concerns Force Big East Decision Before Rick Pitino Eyes 900th Win Against His Son

Rick Pitino has chased milestones for decades. This one, however, found itself at the mercy of the weather. As Cincinnati prepared for a severe winter storm, the buildup to one of college basketball’s most unique matchups suddenly shifted from basketball tactics to travel logistics and safety concerns.

With a major storm bearing down on the tri-state area, the Big East Conference was forced into a proactive decision ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between Rick Pitino and his son, Richard Pitino.

Originally scheduled for Sunday, January 25, the game between St. John’s Red Storm and Xavier Musketeers was moved forward to Saturday, January 24, with a 1:30 p.m. ET tip-off.

The adjustment came as weather forecasts projected dangerous conditions beginning later Saturday afternoon. Winter Storm Warnings were issued for Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana, with officials prioritizing spectator safety, team travel, and broadcast operations.

In coordination with both programs, the Big East opted to play the game earlier rather than risk a last-minute cancellation.

Even without the weather complications, the stakes surrounding this game were already significant. Rick Pitino enters the matchup sitting on 899 career wins in college basketball following St. John’s recent victory over Seton Hall. A win against Xavier would mark his 900th career victory, a milestone few coaches ever reach.

What elevates the moment further is the opponent on the other sideline. Richard Pitino, now in his first season as Xavier’s head coach after being hired in March 2025, stands directly in the path of his father’s milestone. Opportunities for a father and son to coach against each other are rare. Opportunities with history attached are even rarer.

The storm nearly turned that storyline into a missed opportunity. The urgency behind the rescheduled tip was driven by concerning forecasts. Reports indicated an 88 percent chance that the core of Greater Cincinnati, including Hamilton County and nearby Northern Kentucky, would receive at least eight inches of snow. Areas near and southeast of Interstate 71, including Walton, Kentucky, carried an even higher probability at 92 percent.

With travel expected to become extremely difficult by Saturday evening, officials moved decisively to avoid placing teams, staff, or fans at risk. As a result, the focus shifted back to basketball, at least temporarily.

Pitino vs Pitino: Who has the better record?

Saturday’s game marks the fifth head-to-head meeting between Rick and Richard Pitino. Entering this matchup, Rick Pitino holds a 3–1 advantage over his son.

Their first meeting came when Richard coached Florida International, and Rick was at Louisville, resulting in a 79–55 win for the elder Pitino. The second followed in the Armed Forces Classic, where Rick’s eighth-ranked Louisville team defeated Richard’s Minnesota squad 81–68.

Richard earned his lone victory in the series while coaching New Mexico, defeating Rick’s Iona team 82–74 at The Pit in Albuquerque. Their most recent meeting took place at Madison Square Garden, where Rick’s then No. 22-ranked St. John’s team beat New Mexico 85–71.

Saturday’s contest was set to add another chapter to that family ledger.

Beyond the family storyline, Xavier enters the game with urgency of its own. The Musketeers are coming off a heartbreaking 94–93 loss to Creighton, where Austin Swartz hit the game-winning basket after Xavier narrowly missed a potential deciding free throw. That loss left little margin for error and added motivation heading into the St. John’s matchup.

For Richard Pitino, the task is twofold. He must steady his team after a tough defeat while also preparing to face one of the hottest teams in the Big East.

By moving the game forward, the Big East preserved a matchup that carried far more weight than a typical conference contest. Rick Pitino still has a chance to reach win No. 900. Richard Pitino still has a chance to spoil it. The storm may have altered the schedule, but it did not erase the stakes. Now, instead of waiting on the weather, both teams will settle matters on the court, just hours before the snow begins to fall.