Rick Barnes Addresses Associate Job Offer Outside Tennessee Before Elite Eight Game vs Michigan

Rick Barnes and Tennessee’s upcoming game against Michigan isn’t just raising questions about the team’s possible ceiling; the spotlight is also on how his coaching entourage would look next season. Amid all the pressure of an Elite Eight Game, Barnes has finally put an end to these rumors by sharing his perspective on them.

Speaking in an interview before the Michigan Wolverines game, Barnes was asked about his associate head coach, Justin Gainey, and his possible offers from NC State to become the program’s next head coach after Will Wade’s departure. In reply, the Tennessee head coach reacted with sheer class and optimism for his associate.

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“I hope he gets the job. I don’t think there’s anybody in the country that loves NC State more than Justin Gainey,” the Volunteers head coach said. “He has just incredible pride in his university. If NC State knew what I knew, they would be begging him to be their next head coach. Because he’s ready not just for NC State, he’s ready to be the head coach of the University of Tennessee.”

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Barnes’ assessment had all the good words for his associate, and rightly so; it fits in perfectly with the NC State equation. Over his decade-long coaching career, Gainey has gained extensive experience through stints in Arizona, Marquette, and Tennessee, and working with coaches like Sean Miller and Barnes himself.

Gainey has extensively worked with Miller, landing top talent in Josh Green and Zeke Nnaji in Arizona. In addition, he has done the same with the Volunteers, ever since joining them in the 2021-22 season. Thus, with these skill sets, Gainey looks to be a promising option for the NC State team, which was recently eliminated in the First Four of the tournament, and will need rebuilding ahead of the next season.

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Moreover, having played in the NC State program throughout his collegiate career, a stint that saw him finish among the top 10 in assists and steals, Gainey knows the program inside out. Additionally, with his roots in North Carolina, Gainey also definitely has a bit of a place in his heart for the NC State Wolfpacks. He has never head-coached any team in his career, and it is the only thing against him in his resume.

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But his existing emotional engagement with the program and his proven prowess as an elite recruiter might just compensate for his drawback. But for Gainey himself, he hasn’t given a thought to his upcoming possible head coaching offer.

“We have been so locked in here, and you kind of see the noise and not really know what is real and what is not. NC State is a great place,” Gainey had said recently. “It is home. I don’t know what they’ll do or what direction they’ll go in. I hadn’t really heard much.”

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Imago Credit: IMAGO

But for context, Gainey will face competition, too, for this NC State Wolfpack head coaching role. According to reports, current Saint Louis head coach Josh Schertz, who has head-coached three programs, including a 13-year stint with Lincoln Memorial, is also in contention for the Wolfpack head coaching role.

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Gainey’s possible departure would leave a void in Barnes’ coaching staff, especially given the skill set he brings. While a decision on Gainey’s future is weeks away, his and Barnes’ immediate focus is on Tennessee’s March Madness matchup against Michigan.

Rick Barnes Opens Up About His Team’s Chances of Winning Against Michigan

With Justin Gainey in Rick Barnes’ coaching staff, the postseason results of Tennessee reflect perfectly. That success has culminated in another trip to the Elite Eight, a stage the program hadn’t reached since 2010 before Barnes’ tenure. But since Gainey’s arrival, the team has made three in a row since 2024.

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Now that they have made it to the Elite Eight again this year, they will have an opportunity to reach the Final Four for the first time in the program’s history. It would definitely take quite a performance to outplay No. 1 Michigan. But with promising performances from players like Nate Ament and Ja’Kobi Gillespie, and the team’s overall performance in the tournament, it raises some hope for Barnes and Co.

The Volunteers’ head coach shared his thoughts on the game against Michigan in his latest presser. “Do I wish we could have won the National Championships and all that? All I can tell you is that we just stay in the arena. We’re going to keep fighting as long as we can. But, I’m proud of every time we have ever had in the tournament,” Barnes said of his team’s winning chances in the Michigan game.

The game is set to tip off on Sunday at the United Center in Chicago. The Wolverines are going in as favorites, with 68.2% odds of winning the game. Can Tennessee stage an upset against these predictions in what can be their associate head coach, Justin Gainey’s, last season at Tennessee? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments.