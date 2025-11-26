Rick Barnes’ Guard Earns Rare Respect From Kelvin Sampson After Tennessee Stuns No. 3 Houston

The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers delivered one of their biggest statements of the season, stunning the No. 3 Houston Cougars in a matchup loaded with intensity and national stakes. And while Rick Barnes’ squad collectively rose to the moment, it was freshman guard Bishop Boswell who stole the spotlight, even earning Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson’s respect.

After Houston took its first loss of the season (76-73), Sampson didn’t start with what went wrong for the Cougars. Instead, he focused on a Tennessee freshman most fans outside Knoxville are still getting to know.

He said, “The kid that should be mentioned, though, not a lot of people will remember his impact, but it was Bishop Boswell. He impacted that game. No idea what his future holds in this game, but that kid is a winner. He was the toughest guy on the floor tonight…A lot of respect for that young man. He’s tough, and he’s a winner. Every coach in America would love to have Boswell.”

In a matchup defined by physicality and defensive pressure, Boswell’s poise and toughness stood out, and he dropped 10 points, secured 4 rebounds, and made 3 assists. And when a defensive mastermind like Sampson says you were the toughest player on the floor? That’s a statement that travels.

The Sophomore Guard went a perfect 4-for-4 from the field while bringing the steadiness and grit Tennessee needed in a game. Besides Boswell, Ja’Kobi Gillespie delivered a superstar-worthy performance, pouring in 22 points and icing the game by sinking all six of his free throws in the final 35 seconds. Jaylen Carey added 13 more as the Vols leaned on balanced scoring to outlast a Houston squad that simply couldn’t find its rhythm after halftime.

Houston had its moments, especially behind Kingston Flemings’ 25-point surge and Milos Uzan’s steady 17, but foul trouble and a brutal second-half scoring drought proved costly. The Cougars went more than seven minutes without a point, missing 11 straight shots as Tennessee flipped the game with a 10–0 run.

With another win under their belt, the Vols now turn their attention to what comes next in the 2025-26 NCAA season.

What’s next for the Rick Barnes-led Tennessee Volunteers?

The Vols men have played seven matches in the season so far, and they haven’t recorded a single loss yet. While many speculated that they would face their first loss against Houston, the team proved them wrong. The team is currently being led by senior guard Gillespie as the lead scorer (19.2) with the most assists (5.7) per game on average.

But everybody’s eyes are on Boswell as even coach Rick Barnes couldn’t contain himself from praising the young star in the post-game interview. He said, “I think he’s becoming one of the best defensive guards in the country, and there’s no doubt that it’s a hard role to put a player to want to buy into, to want to do it, but he’s all about team. He wants to win more than anything else, and we knew during the whole recruiting process he was a winner and he would do whatever it would take.”

But now, the team must look forward as the season is far from over. The Vols will play the Syracuse Orange in their next game on December 2nd. But it will be their games after this that will test the Vols’ true strength:

On December 6th, against the No. 13-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini

On December 16th, against the No. 6-ranked Louisville Cardinals

Their toughest tests are still ahead, and how they handle this run will define their ceiling.