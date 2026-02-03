Rick Pitino Admits Retirement Possibility After Reaching Major Career Milestone

The clock does not slow down, even for legends. At St. John’s, momentum is building. Wins are stacking up. Madison Square Garden is loud again. Yet behind the resurgence, one question has quietly moved to the forefront. How much longer does Rick Pitino want to do this?

That question became unavoidable after Rick Pitino reached a milestone few coaches ever touch and then openly acknowledged that his future on the sideline is no longer guaranteed.

On January 24, St. John’s defeated Xavier 88–83. The win mattered in the standings, but it carried far more weight historically. It marked Pitino’s 900th career victory as a head coach.

Days later, the 73-year-old joined Jon Rothstein on CBS Sports College Basketball to discuss both the program’s revival and his own future. That is when Pitino made it clear the milestone had prompted real reflection. “I said to everybody when I took the job, been on record that I’m going to give it three great years at St. John’s,” Pitino said.

“I’m going to make my decision after this year to see if I can keep it going at this level with the intensity and passion I have.”

The admission was direct. Pitino will reevaluate his coaching future once the season ends. St. John’s hired Pitino in 2023 to restore relevance. He has done exactly that.

The Red Storm are 16–5 and sit second in the Big East, behind only the UConn Huskies. The program returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. Before a recent game against Butler, the school honored Pitino’s 900-win milestone with a video montage and a framed jersey.

That celebration also underscored the stakes. Pitino is under contract through 2029 on a six-year deal. However, he made clear that contractual security is not the deciding factor. “If I can keep it going at this level with the intensity and passion I have, then it’d be great,” Pitino said. “I’d love to coach three to five more years if I could. That’s in God’s hands.”

The decision is not about résumé building. It is about energy, focus, and whether the grind still feels sustainable.

Pitino is not the first Hall of Fame coach to pause after a milestone. College basketball has seen a recent pattern of legendary coaches stepping away once the emotional and physical toll outweighed the pull of competition. Jay Wright left Villanova after multiple titles despite having years left on his contract. Roy Williams retired with more than 900 wins still in hand. Mike Krzyzewski stepped away after reaching historic heights rather than chasing round numbers.

The common thread is not decline. It is self-awareness. Pitino’s comments fit that pattern. He did not announce retirement. He acknowledged its possibility, openly and without drama, at a moment when his stock is high.

UConn matchup adds pressure, not rivalry fuel

As the season continues, the spotlight shifts to St. John’s biggest tests. Two matchups with UConn loom large, including an upcoming showdown at Madison Square Garden.

Despite outside narratives, Pitino has been clear that he does not frame the matchup as a rivalry. Instead, he has praised UConn’s role as the standard-bearer for the Big East and pointed to its NCAA success as something that elevates the entire conference.

His focus remains internal. Pitino has emphasized that St. John’s must improve defensively, particularly on the perimeter. He has noted that the team has allowed too many open three-point looks and needs sharper execution before Selection Sunday.

Those games against UConn will serve less as rivalry theater and more as a measuring stick. Pitino’s admission does not signal an imminent exit. It signals a crossroads.

Reaching 900 wins placed him among the most accomplished coaches in college basketball history. Leading St. John’s back into national relevance validated the hire. Now, the next decision will hinge on whether the intensity required for March remains something he wants to summon every day.

The immediate focus stays on the season: A potential Big East title chase and a return to March Madness. Two critical games against the conference’s benchmark program. Beyond that, Pitino has been honest. When the season ends, he will decide if the fire still burns hot enough to keep going. For a coach who has spent decades setting the standard, that honesty may be the most revealing milestone of all.