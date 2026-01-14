brand-logo
Rick Pitino Offers Cold Reality Check After St. John’s Parts Ways With GM Abdelmassih

ByAkash Das

Jan 14, 2026

Imago

Imago

The Red Storm defied odds last season, winning the Big East regular-season championship and their first Big East Tournament title since 2000. But this year has been a different story. Rick Pitino’s side are 12–5 to start the season, they’ve fallen out of the rankings, and that comes with consequences.

St. John’s parted ways with general manager Matt Abdelmassih. He was long considered one of the most important figures behind St. John’s roster construction and transfer portal strategy. Abdelmassih had been on administrative leave since mid-December. According to journalist Roger Rubin of Newsday Sports, financial deals made by the General Manager had been under investigation in recent weeks, prompting his exit from the program.

When Rick Pitino was asked about the situation, he had a rather cold response. “It’s out of my hands. I found out tonight. All I was told four days ago is look for another general manager. They said to me, ‘ don’t ask any questions.’ I said, ‘Okay, I’ll look for one.’ So, it’s really not a big deal,” Pitino said after the win against Marquette.

He continued, “What’s a big deal is making sure that we don’t lose anything. But that’s a university decision. I’ll abide by. They didn’t ask me my opinion, and I didn’t give it because they didn’t, and in their defense, they didn’t want to bother me. They didn’t want to distract me right now, and I appreciate that.”

(This is a developing news…) 

