Rick Pitino Warns St. John’s of Mark Pope’s Biggest Advantage Ahead of Kentucky Showdown

When Rick Pitino looks down the sideline on December 20, he’ll see a ghost of his own creation in Mark Pope, and he’s not expecting a friendly reunion on the court.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As the St. John’s Red Storm prepare to face the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend in Atlanta, Pitino made it clear it will be a challenge. From the opposition’s physical presence to the crowd advantage that often follows the Wildcats outside of Lexington, the Hall of Fame coach knows his team will be walking into hostile territory.

“Kentucky is very big,” Pitino admitted. “They’re plus 10 on the glass. They rebound the ball great. They’re terrific on defense. It’ll be a hell of a game. It’ll be a tough game. We know that. When you go to Atlanta, they call it in Lexington: Catlanta. They’ll have about six, seven thousand of their fans. It’ll be somewhat of a road game. But that’s okay. We’re playing good defense right now. I think it’ll be a good basketball game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pitino sees the upcoming contest shaping up as a physical, defense-driven affair, one that plays to both teams’ identities.

Both teams enter the matchup statistically nearly identical on defense, each leaning heavily on pressure, rebounding, and limiting clean looks. According to KenPom’s latest adjusted defensive efficiency ratings, the Red Storm ranks 15th nationally, while the Wildcats sit 16th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Offensively, the Red Storm have been more productive, averaging 87.9 points per game compared to the Wildcats’ 84.3. However, the latter holds a clear edge on the glass, pulling down 41.4 rebounds per contest to Pitino’s team’s 39.9. That rebounding advantage has helped fuel their defense, which is allowing just 66.4 points per game this season. The Red Storm, meanwhile, have held opponents to 72.3 points per contest, solid but slightly less suffocating.

Imago Mar 22, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; St. John’s basketball guard RJ Luis Jr. (12) dribbles during the second half of a second round men’s NCAA Tournament game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credits: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

With both teams closely matched on defense and rebounding, Saturday’s game promises a physical battle, with execution and poise key.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rick Pitino’s St. John’s Red Storm vs Mark Pope’s Kentucky Wildcats: Injury report, how to watch & more

Kentucky and St. John’s will clash in the second game of the CBS Sports Classic, in a matchup steeped in history. It marks the Wildcats’ reunion with Rick Pitino. He led them from 1989 to 1997 and won the 1996 national championship. Both programs are also looking to build momentum before conference play ramps up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Game Details

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch

ADVERTISEMENT

TV Channel: CBS

Announcers: Play-by-play, Brad Nessler; analysis, Bill Raftery, Bruce Pearl; sideline, Jenny Dell

Livestream: Paramount+

Radio: UK Sports Radio Network, WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1 (Lexington); WHAS-AM 840 (Louisville)

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Valparaiso at Kentucky Nov 7, 2025 Lexington, Kentucky, USA Kentucky Wildcats guard Jaland Lowe 15 shoots the ball during the second half against the Valparaiso Beacons at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Lexington Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center Kentucky USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJordanxPratherx 20251107_tdc_li0_0118

Current Standings & Form

ADVERTISEMENT

Kentucky Wildcats: 7-4, all losses to ranked opponents (No. 11 Gonzaga, No. 16 UNC, No. 17 Michigan State, No. 12 Louisville). Currently on a two-game winning streak. Yet to begin SEC play.

St. John’s Red Storm: 7-3 overall, 1-0 in Big East play, ranked No. 22 nationally. They’ve won three straight games after losses to No. 15 Iowa State, Alabama, and No. 21 Auburn.

Projected Starting Lineups

Kentucky Wildcats:

ADVERTISEMENT

Position Player G Denzel Aberdeen G Otega Oweh G Collin Chandler F Kam Williams C Malachi Moreno

St. John’s Red Storm:

Position Player G Ian Jackson G Oziyah Sellers G/F Joson Sanon F Dillon Mitchell C Zuby Ejiofor

ADVERTISEMENT

With both teams boasting experienced coaches and talented rosters, Saturday’s showdown is expected to be a tightly contested affair. Efficiency, particularly from beyond the arc (neither team enters this game as a threat), and the ability to control the glass could decide the outcome.

Given the defensive pedigree of both squads, fans should expect a physical, strategic battle with the winner gaining a key nonconference boost heading into the new year. With speculations that the Wildcats’ star, Jayden Quaintance, could make his long-awaited comeback after tearing his ACL in February, his presence would be a boost to the team. But stepping onto the court in this highly contested matchup would carry both physical and mental risks.

Prediction: Wildcats to sneak a close win 73-72.