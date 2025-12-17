“RIP”: ESPN Broadcaster Dick Vitale Mourns Tragedy After $105,000,000 Announcement

Dick Vitale has braved through thick and thin. After two years of surgeries, radiation treatments, and chemotherapy for his vocal cord cancer, he was back in the broadcasting seat at the March Madness. This season, Vitale joined Charles Barkley to call the opening Texas vs Duke Dick Vitale Invitational. The legendary broadcaster also runs a foundation that raises funds for pediatric cancer. Sadly, one of his ‘All-Courageous’ youngsters has passed away.

“My heart is breaking for Andraya & Peter Ticolo as their 7-year-old son LUCA passed away Dec 16 from Brain Cancer. Last year, we honored Luca as an Dickie V All Courageous youngster. In pic, his Mom & Dad & @UConnMBB Coach @dhurley15, who stopped to share time before Gala,” Vitale wrote along with the heartwarming pictures of the child with Hurley and his parents.

Vitale also revealed that Luca passed from DIPG brain cancer, along with more pictures, while writing, “May LUCA RIP!” DIPG stands for “diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.” It is a rare, fast-growing brain tumor that develops in a child’s brainstem and is considered incurable by the current standards.

The Vitale Foundation would have provided Luca with every chance via their funding. Vitale pleaded with his audience to further donate to this cause and reiterated that his team has already raised $105 million in its lifetime. “Please, I am so PROUD that my Gala team @MKenealyEvents has raised thus far $105 Million dollars for Pediatric Research. But obviously, nowhere is it enough. If YOU can, PLEASE DONATE at dickvitale.com,” Vitale wrote.

The V Foundation for Cancer Research is a top-rated cancer research charity, and ESPN Hall of Fame Sportscaster Dick Vitale has hosted the Dick Vitale Gala since 2005. In the 20th Gala this year, Vitale revealed that $12.5 million had raised for pediatric cancer research in just the past year.

“Dick’s steadfast dedication to pediatric cancer research continues to drive real impact,” said Shane Jacobson, CEO of the V Foundation. “Thanks to Dick and his wife, Lorraine, we gather each year in Sarasota to raise critical funds that fuel game-changing research and accelerate Victory Over Cancer. His All-Courageous Team of childhood cancer thrivers embodies hope for the future. We’re deeply grateful for Dick and the lasting difference the research we support is making.” Vitale continues to raise awareness and work with his foundation. The veteran still hasn’t lost his spark in commentary as well.

Dick Vitale’s Commentary Powers His Foundation Mission

Dick Vitale’s ESPN contract has been extended till 2027-28 but has scaled back on his traditional intensity. He has to resort to talking less on days of the game. However, the strength in his commentary and analysis remains the same, as it always was. He looks at being courtside as “like medicine, man.”

“I’ve been lucky,” Vitale said in an interview with The Associated Press in November. “I’m 86 years old. And to be going on TV and go on after four cancer battles, I’m pinching myself. I really do. I mean, I find it amazing to be honest with you.” The broadcaster was on air once again when Indiana faced Kentucky last week, with Charles Barkley, and a heartwarming incident took place.

The game produced many moments between the two, but as the game came to an end, Barkley looked at Dickie V and had a pure heart-to-heart moment. “[One of the best] nights of my life,” Barkley said. “I love you, man.” Vitale responded, “I love you too, brother,” followed by kissing Barkley on the head.

In addition, Barkley shared that he will be donating $100,000 to Vitale’s The V Foundation for Cancer Research. Barkley also revealed that Shaquille O’Neal would be donating $100,000 to his foundation. But he just had to throw a jab by calling O’Neal a “fat a–.” Raising money for his foundation remains Vitale’s “No. 1 obsession.” As Vitale continues calling games, he can possibly recruit even more donors, among the audience, players on the court, and the broadcasters that accompany him. His visibility furthers the cause of the foundation.