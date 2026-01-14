‘RIP’: NCAA Community Mourns the Passing of Temple Basketball Coach Bill Courtney

The college basketball world is no stranger to loss. Just days ago, Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes shared the heartbreaking news of his mother’s passing. But mornings like these never get any easier. On Tuesday, a sudden announcement involving the Temple Owls coach, Bill Courtney, stopped the NCAA community in its tracks.

In their latest announcement, Temple University took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm that their men’s basketball assistant coach, Bill Courtney, had passed away. The school described the news as a “sudden passing” and did not disclose the cause of death.

Even though Courtney joined the Owls only months ago in June 2025, his impact, both at Temple and across college basketball, ran far deeper than his short tenure in Philadelphia. As a veteran of more than 30 years in the sport, he was widely respected for his knowledge of the game and the relationships he built with the players and fellow coaches along the way.

Before arriving at Temple, coach Bill Courtney spent five seasons at Miami, where he helped lead the Hurricanes to three NCAA Tournament appearances, including a memorable Final Four run in 2023. He also served as interim head coach for the final 19 games of the 2024–25 season following Jim Larrañaga’s retirement.

“I am shocked and heartbroken by the tragic news and passing of my close friend Bill Courtney,” the Owls coach, Adam Fisher, said. “Bill made such a big impact on our program in such a short time. He was one of the most respected coaches in the country – thoughtful, prepared, and deeply committed to the game and to winning the right way.”

“Bill made every program he touched better, and his loss is felt profoundly by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Bill’s family during this extremely difficult time,” he further added.

In a game defined by schedules and results, Courtney’s passing serves as a reminder that college basketball, at its core, is built on people and the bonds they form along the way. That reality helps explain why the reaction stretched far beyond Temple, reaching fans who only knew his name through the game they love.

Remembering Bill Courtney and the Lives He Shaped

Following the school’s post, fans quickly took to the comments section to send their prayers.

“This is very sad. Bill Courtney was a life long basketball grinder🙏,” one fan wrote. While another added, “RIP Bill…. Known him since high school, Great point guard and a good man!”

Long before he became a familiar presence on the college sidelines, his journey through the game began in Alexandria, Virginia.

At Bucknell University, he wasn’t just another name on the roster – he was one of the best. With his jaw-dropping performances and leadership, he went on to earn All-Patriot League honors and graduated in 1992 with a degree in education. However, his impact there endured well beyond his playing days.

In 2007, Bucknell welcomed him into its Athletics Hall of Fame, a recognition that reflected both his accomplishments and the lasting mark he left on the program, where he still ranks among the school’s all-time leaders in points and assists.

Imago March 1, 2025: Miami Fl Hurricanes interim head coach Bill Courtney talks with guard Divine Ugochukwu 99 during the NCAA, College League, USA Basketball game between the Miami Hurricanes and the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. /CSM Chapel Hill USA – ZUMAc04_ 20250301_zma_c04_068 Copyright: xGregxAtkinsx

Echoing the same sentiment, another fan wrote, “Too sad & Too soon. Condolences to the family.🙏🏽” Whereas, another wrote, “Rip coach ❤️.”

The legacy of coach Bill Courtney wasn’t built overnight. Starting his coaching career in 1992 as the assistant coach at Robinson Secondary School, Courtney has been a part of some major programs in the nation since then. He previously spent six seasons (2010-16) as the head coach at Cornell and held assistant coaching roles at several major programs like Providence, Virginia, and DePaul.

As a coach, he was known not just for developing strategies to win the games, but for preparation, steadiness, and the way he connected with players behind the scenes. And while his stops weren’t always headline-grabbing, they were meaningful, as he leaves behind players and colleagues who will carry him with them.

One fan wrote, “RIP Coach. Condolences to the Courtney family and Temple basketball family who know and love him.”

The University has also confirmed that they will share details about his memorial arrangements when they become available, as Bill Courtney leaves behind his wife, Gina, and his two sons, Billy and Derek.

In a sport that rarely slows down, especially when it is in a pivotal period of the 2025-26 NCAA season, his passing brought college basketball to a pause – a moment defined not by wins or records, but by the people he touched and the respect he earned along the way.