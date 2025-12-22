“RIP”: Prayers Pour In After Austin Peay-Kansas City Game Is Struck By Tragedy

The 2025-26 college basketball season has had a fair share of tragedies. Connors State College sophomore Ethan Dietz died three days after suffering a head injury during a game against Grayson College in Texas. A shooting at Brown University’s campus in Providence, Rhode Island, killed two students and injured nine others, which led to the men’s basketball game against USC and the women’s game against Monmouth being cancelled. Now the Austin Peay-Kansas City game has been called off after another such unfortunate circumstance.

The bus driver for the Austin Peay team has passed away, the team announced. “APSU Govs are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of the Men’s Basketball Team bus driver earlier today,” the program wrote in a statement. “With respect for this difficult loss, the team made a decision not to play our scheduled game against Kansas City this evening. APSU extends our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and our gratitude for his service.”

The game is not expected to be rescheduled. The Governors are 5-5 playing in the Atlantic Sun Conference and were heavy favorites against the 2-11 Kansas City. This was a mishap no one saw coming. According to the Field of 68, the bus driver passed away suddenly in front of players and coaches on Sunday afternoon, just hours before the game. The emotional toll from the loss would still be fresh. Fans immediately sent their prayers to the team and commended Austin Peay for its decision to cancel the game immediately.

“God Bless the driver’s family and all of you guys as well. So very sorry,” wrote a fan. Death is always tragic, but one that comes without any warning is just so much worse. For the driver’s family and for the team that probably greeted him every day and had a relationship with him. In addition, it happened right in front of the players who are barely into adulthood.

“Oh man. That’s awful. Prayers for his family and the team. Witnessing somebody suddenly die is tremendously traumatic,” commented another fan. It is true that witnessing a loved one pass away, even by natural causes, can cause psychological problems. A 2014 study by Keyes et al noted that “unexpected death was associated consistently with elevated odds of new onsets of PTSD, panic disorder, and depressive episodes at all stages of the life course.” PTSD profoundly disrupts daily functioning through re-experiencing trauma, avoidance behaviors, negative cognitive shifts, and hyperarousal symptoms.

What should have been a celebratory Christmas has instead marked a troubling chapter for Austin Peay. However, the move to cancel the game was optional for the management. But they understood the gravity of the situation and immediately took the call.“We highly respect this decision. People don’t realize when you have a team driver like this, how they are essentially a part of the staff. Respect to Austin Peay’s staff! #TheCarousel,” wrote another fan.

Playing a basketball game seems inconsequential in light of the loss. Even when a closed one is going through a difficult health situation, just ask Wichita State. Any sports team at every level is much beyond just the players and the coaches. The athletic trainers, bus drivers, the staff managing the home court, the team, and equipment managers, and many more play an essential part in the program’s success.

“One of my favorite pictures is a team picture including the bus driver when a team I coached won a holiday tournament,” reminisced another fan. A team is generally like a family. At times, one spends more time with the team and its support staff than they do with their actual family. The bonds formed within the team often last forever. The emotional scars from the loss won’t fade overnight, and the program is giving its players the time they need to heal. The team is next scheduled to play on December 28 against Fisk at home in Clarksville.