“RIP”: Tributes Pour In as UConn Helps Creighton Star Navigate Family Tragedy

Josh Dix walked onto the court carrying the heavy weight of grief that no one should have to go through alone. The Creighton guard was ready to play No. 5 UConn just two weeks after his mother, Kelly, died of cancer. That night, the strong message from UConn showed how communities come together to support each other during tragedies.

Dix was deeply moved by this gesture. “I really respect this university for doing that, and thinking of my mom, I know she would greatly appreciate it. I know she saw that.”

That night, Josh Dix’s performance proved that he had a lot of support around him. He scored 21 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, and grabbed eight rebounds in Creighton’s shocking 91-84 win over the favored Huskies. This was UConn’s first loss at home in the conference this season.

The community spirit won on the night as UConn fans hugged and cheered Dix. It was a victory that meant more than points for the player and the head coach. The heartwarming scenes were shared widely across social media as fans poured their respects as well.

Fans show support for Josh Dix and UConn’s tribute across social media

UConn’s decision to honor Kelly Dix started conversations about sportsmanship. Many people who supported the event understood how important it was to stop competing to remember those who died. The responses showed that the fans understood that grief goes beyond competition and conference loyalties.

“RIP,” a fan tweeted as they showed respect to Dix’s mother. A fan said, “All class. Upset about the loss but liked the memorium.” Fans had to walk a fine line that night: they cheered for their Creighton team while also paying respect to UConn’s tribute. The Bluejays’ 91-84 upset win would have upset UConn fans, but many of them recognized the importance of the human moment over the game’s outcome.

Another user wrote, “Wishing Josh and his family all the best.” “That was all class, UConn,” another tweeted.

Another reaction read, “That was so classy of them to do that! @uconnmbb thank you!” commending how grief often transcends the color of the shirts the players wear. While nothing can undo his loss, these words and support do offer him hope that he will not be alone through tragic losses.

