Rival HC Niele Ivey Singles Out One Player Who Changes Everything for UConn

One of the most highly anticipated matchups of January, between the No.1-ranked UConn Huskies and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, took place just a few hours ago. It was a star-studded showdown, with players like KK Arnold and Hannah Hidalgo set to go head-to-head on the biggest stage. And while Geno Auriemma had no intention of letting his unbeaten run slip, what truly caught everyone’s attention were the words of the rival head coach that came before the opening tip.

Speaking to the media in her pregame availability, the Fighting Irish coach Niele Ivey didn’t hesitate when asked about the impact Huskies guard Arnold has on her team.

“She’s a spark plug. I think she made a couple of big threes, or she had a big three in the second half. She is a facilitator; she does a great job of pressuring the ball. She plays with a lot of heart, and like I said, I think she’s a spark plug for them, playing really well,” Ivey said.

And it’s safe to say those words proved prescient on Monday night. As the Huskies went on to secure an emphatic 85–47 win over Notre Dame at Gampel Pavilion.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard KK Arnold (2) and guard Nika Muhl (10) and forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) react in the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the semifinals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This win helped them break a three-game losing streak against the Irish and handed the Fighting Irish their largest margin of defeat in the history of their rivalry with UConn. While the Huskies received balanced production across the lineup, KK Arnold’s impact showed up in the exact ways Ivey described.

She finished with 12 points, five assists, two steals, and just one turnover, while also taking on the role of primary defense against Hannah Hidalgo.

Hidalgo, who has been one of the best shooters in the league so far, averaging 25 points per game, was held to just 16 points on 5-of-15 shooting.

Besides her, Sarah Strong once again led the Huskies. But this time it was special. With an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double, she marked the 1,000th point of her career.

Azzi Fudd added another 15 points, and Ashlynn Shade went on to chip in 10 more.

Still, KK Arnold’s influence went beyond the box score. Her ability to initiate offense, apply ball pressure, and inject energy into every possession helped set the tone during UConn’s most dominant stretches.

What’s next for KK Arnold and the Huskies?

With this win under their belt, the UConn Huskies sit at 19-0 overall and 9-0 in the Big East conference. The only team that even came close to giving them their first loss of the 2025-26 NCAA season was the Michigan Wolverines, where they ended the game at 72-69 back in November 2025. On the stats sheet, Sarah Strong leads the team on an individual level with the most points (18.7), most rebounds (8.2), most steals (3.7), and most blocks (1.6). But when it comes to assists, KK Arnold holds that spot with 4.8 per game.

As a whole, the Huskies offensively average 90.4 points per game, while holding their opponents to just 51.4.

For their next game, they will lock horns with the Georgetown Hoyas on January 22nd. A game predicted to be in favor of the Huskies with 99.0% by ESPN. Following that, they will play against:

The Seton Hall Pirates on January 25th.

The Xavier Musketeers on January 28th.

The No. 17 Tennessee Lady Volunteers on February 1st.

But if Monday night was any consolation, KK Arnold is just getting started. As UConn rolls deeper into their conference games, still unbeaten, fans will be keeping their eyes on the junior guard to see how her story unfolds.