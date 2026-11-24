According to RJ Luis’ attorney, Tony Clayton, “It’s not over” for SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. Clayton said the 23-year-old plans to sue the conference and Sankey for damages, alleging they violated a preliminary court injunction that cleared Luis to play for the LSU Tigers, while the SEC maintains its eligibility rules apply to all members.

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A preliminary injunction is a temporary court order that stays in place while a lawsuit moves forward. Here, a Louisiana judge’s order cleared Luis to play for LSU and bars the SEC from penalizing the school for rostering him, and the SEC has said it will abide by it. The order does not require Coach Will Wade to play him.

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Before Luis’ first appearance for LSU, a win over Louisiana-Monroe on Nov. 18, the SEC criticized the school’s decision to roster him, and member schools reportedly discussed boycotting LSU’s games. After the game, talk of expelling LSU grew, and LSU president Wade Rousse announced the next day that Luis would no longer play, ordering Wade not to use him. Luis was not made available to reporters after his debut, and his attorneys have spoken on his behalf.

“RJ thinks that he was treated arbitrarily and capriciously by the SEC. It’s not over. Mr. Sankey ought to be put on notice that he will see what we’re about to do because of his actions, and Mr. Sankey will feel the wrath of RJ Luis, if not by Christmas, then by New Year’s night,” said Clayton.

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The war of words and regulations continues, with the SEC scheduling a special meeting of its chancellors and presidents on Dec. 3 to consider whether to kick LSU out. The conference had also filed a federal lawsuit against LSU in September in U.S. District Court in Alabama, alleging the university is violating the league’s First Amendment right of expressive association by ignoring SEC rules that prohibit signing and playing former NFL players.

Expelling LSU would take a two-thirds vote of qualifying members. Analysts say the Tigers could lose the money, TV exposure and recruiting pull that come with the SEC, and could have to find another conference or play as an independent. LSU athletics has reported close to $200 million in annual revenue since 2022, and analysts say much of the money tied to advertising and content distribution could flow elsewhere.

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“The SEC has endured and thrived for nearly a century because its members have adhered to that common set of rules, which each member institution, and every coach at those institutions, has agreed to follow,” read the lawsuit. “Among the most fundamental of those rules are the longstanding provisions that prohibit individuals who have entered a professional draft, signed professional contracts, or been rostered on a professional athletics team from returning to compete in college athletics,” it clarified further.

The ban is an SEC conference rule, not an NCAA one. The league’s presidents and chancellors adopted it unanimously on Aug. 25, after Louisiana court rulings gave several former pros extra NCAA eligibility, and it lets Sankey penalize violators. The SEC says letting former pros return blurs the line between college and professional sports, creates competitive equity concerns and reduces opportunities for high school and current college athletes.

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LSU also faced expulsion threats before the Luis dispute, when football coach Lane Kiffin pursued former NFL players, though the school ultimately left them off its roster. As for Luis’ professional credentials, the Miami, Florida native played in three NBA preseason games for the Boston Celtics. This is a developing story, and further news from either party can be expected in the coming weeks.