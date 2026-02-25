Ron Harper, Basketball Community Mourns 17-Year-Old Student Athlete’s Death From Bone Cancer

The high school basketball community faced a disastrous loss last week as Lebanon High School’s Jayden Bailey passed away due to bone cancer.

Bailey, a 6’6 power forward for the LHS Blue Devils, has been suffering from the disease since 2022, and this tragic loss has prompted the basketball community, including 5-time NBA Champion Ron Harper, to share their prayers for the 17-year-old’s family.

Bailey was initially diagnosed with osteosarcoma four years ago. According to reports, the very next year, Bailey had to go through a six-week chemotherapy procedure. While battling the disease, he had to undergo several other rigorous procedures, including amputation of his left hand last year, just before the cancer spread to his stomach. And after battling it for four months, Bailey passed away on February 19. A basketball page on X shared this update on their handle.

Just a day after Bailey’s death, his high school basketball team shared a special tribute for his remembrance during their District 7-4A semifinals against Green Hill, while wearing gold t-shirts and yellow ribbons.

“He will always live in our hearts, for the impact he made and the standards of character he set,” the school district said of Bailey’s tragic death. “He was such a fierce fighter.” Along with the people of Lebanon, the entire basketball community shared their heartfelt messages for Jayden Bailey on social media. Here are a few of those.

NCAA Community Sends Prayers to Jayden Bailey’s Untimely Death

“Prayers for his family and friends! Rest in heaven, young man! A true warrior!” wrote a fan.

“Tragic loss. Jayden Bailey showed resilience by continuing school and sports while battling cancer, becoming an inspiration in his community. Rest in peace,” commented another.

Despite suffering from cancer since 2022, Bailey never got bogged down by it. He continued his schoolwork at Lebanon High School while also competing on the court. Even when he had his hand amputated last year due to cancer, he didn’t hesitate to take the court and play the sport he loves, suggesting Bailey’s nerves of steel.

“It’s wild to think that I shoot better now than I ever did with both arms,” Bailey had cheerfully said last year when asked about playing with just one arm. It was only after his body had completely begun to break down due to cancer that Bailey stepped away from the court, according to his coach Jim McDowell.

“🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏,” commented five-time NBA champion Ron Harper.

Harper’s reaction was subtle yet deeply meaningful. The 62-year-old didn’t need any words to express his sorrow over the death of a young man.

“Sending my prayers & condolences to Jayden’s family from Grand Rapids, MI. Words can’t describe the sadness I am feeling right now. RIP Jayden!” stated a former journalist, Mike Rupnow.

“I saw his clips of recent. Rest in Peace,” chimed in another.

Bailey’s untimely death isn’t just a loss to the basketball community; it transcends much beyond that. Several institutions, including Wilson County Schools and the Tennessee High School basketball community, have offered their condolences to the family of a 17-year-old who inspired the entire region to look up to him.

In a post shared by the Lebanon Police Department, February 17 was declared Jayden Bailey Day to celebrate the 17-year-old and his battle with cancer. “Last night, Mayor Bell proclaimed February 17 as Jayden Bailey Day in Lebanon,” the post read. “Today, we recognize and celebrate Jayden’s courage, resilience, and strength as he continues his battle against bone cancer.”

All in all, Bailey’s death was immensely heartbreaking news, and as Lebanon County prepares for Bailey’s visitation on February 28 at the Lebanon Church of God, we send our prayers and condolences to the 17-year-old’s family and loved ones.