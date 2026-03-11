Rutgers’ Leading Scorer Enters Portal After Program Hires LSU’s Gary Redus II

While the men’s team has steadily climbed the national ladder, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on the women’s side have struggled to find their footing. Rutgers closed the season on a rough note, dropping 11 straight games, and it became clear that a new direction was needed for the program moving forward. In came Gary Redus II, looking to do just that, but he already has plenty of work ahead of him.

According to On3 reporter Talia Goodman, the Scarlet Knights could be on the verge of losing their biggest offensive weapon, as leading scorer Nènè Ndiaye is planning to enter the transfer portal. The Boston College transfer was one of Rutgers’ few bright spots this season, averaging 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting an impressive 42% from beyond the arc.

But luckily for the Scarlet Knights, they’ve brought in someone widely regarded as one of the best recruiters in college sports right now. Coach Gary Redus II has built a strong reputation for identifying elite talent throughout his coaching career. During his time at LSU, Redus played a key role in turning the program into a recruiting powerhouse, helping the Lady Tigers land elite talent and secure two unanimous No. 1 recruiting classes in 2023 and 2025.

The likes of Grace Knox, Bella Hines, ZaKiyah Johnson, and Divine Bourrage have already begun making an impact for LSU early in their careers. Having coach Redus on their side could prove to be a blessing for a Rutgers program desperate to bring in quality talent and become competitive again.

It already appears that coach Redus has gotten down to business. According to analyst Edwin “EJ” Arocho, Rutgers has extended an offer to Amaya Manuel, the No. 27-ranked prospect in the Class of 2027. This could be the start of more elite recruits receiving offers from Rutgers, and we might very well see the program boasting a top-10 recruiting class in the coming years.

After making their last Big Dance appearance in 2021, the program will be hoping that the decision to part ways with coach Coquese Washington and bring in Gary Redus II pays off. That is exactly what athletics director Keli Zinn is counting on as well. The championship pedigree Redus brings after spending four years at LSU was always going to be a major factor, along with his strong reputation as a recruiter.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gary and his family to Rutgers,” said Zinn. “Having worked with him previously, I’ve seen firsthand the energy, commitment, and competitive mindset he brings to coaching. Coach Redus is well known as one of the top recruiters in the country, with an exceptional ability to create relationships and attract elite talent. He is an outstanding teacher of the game with a reputation for developing student-athletes to reach their fullest potential. Coach Redus knows what it takes to build and sustain a championship program, and I’m confident he will restore the proud tradition of Rutgers women’s basketball and reenergize our passionate fan base.”

The Rutgers program might not have ever won a championship, but they did come close in 2007. Perhaps coach Redus will help them do just that? But before that project takes shape, he will have a tough job retaining his core players, as another one is planning to enter the portal apart from Nènè Ndiaye.

Coach Gary Redus II Suffers Another Blow Ahead of Rutgers Arrival

Once the Big Dance ends, every program will be busy bringing players in through the transfer portal. Unfortunately for Rutgers and coach Redus, some tough decisions lie ahead.

According to Talia Goodman, Antonia Bates is also planning to enter the transfer portal. While her numbers might not jump off the stat sheet, Bates played a crucial role for Rutgers as a true glue player. She averaged 2 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game last season, doing much of the little things that kept the team ticking. Bates was also a disruptive defensive presence, averaging a steal per game.

Bates was the only player to spend four years under former head coach Coquese Washington. While there is no guarantee that either Bates or Ndiaye will leave the program, coach Redus will definitely have his work cut out for him if he hopes to emulate the level of success that coach C. Vivian Stringer once achieved with Rutgers.