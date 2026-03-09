Rutgers Turns to Kim Mulkey’s Inner Circle Crucial WBB Coaching Decision

A brief association that laid the foundation of LSU’s coaching success is coming to an end soon. Amid a stretch that saw the Tigers eliminated from the SEC tournament, Kim Mulkey is in for more uncomfortable news: she will lose one of her key coaching entourage members, who can immensely plume their long-term ceiling.

According to reports, Rutgers, which fired its head coach, Coquese Washington a week back, has hired Mulkey’s assistant at LSU, Gary Redus II, as its next head coach. Redus, who is well-experienced in the circuit, has been with the Tigers for 4 seasons. Talia Goodman, an On3 WBB Insider, shared this update via X.

“BREAKING: Rutgers has hired Gary Redus as their next head women’s basketball coach, sources told @On3,” the caption of the post read.

Upon joining the Tigers in the 2022-23 season, Redus has helped Mulkey establish the program as a national powerhouse. In his very first season as an assistant coach, he helped the program become the NCAA Champions. Since he joined the staff, LSU reached the 2023 national title and followed it with an Elite Eight appearance in 2024.

This already speaks volumes of the skill set that Redus brings to the table, indicating that Mulkey and co. might have a hard time replacing an aide with such a skill set. Combined with this skill set, Redus also has immense experience while serving stints at programs like SMU, Vanderbilt, and Delta State. The move is a crucial one for both programs, as Rutgers desperately needs a proven recruiter to lead a rebuild, while Kim Mulkey’s LSU now faces the crucial task of replacing a key architect of their championship culture and recruiting success.

This experience in the community has also made him an ace at overseeing recruitment, a strong reason Mulkey brought him into the program. And quite uniformly, the Tigers haven’t put a foot wrong while recruiting in the last couple of years, signing top prodigies like Bella Hines, Grace Knox, and ZaKiyah Johnson, further validating Redus’ value as an assistant.

“Gary is someone I have watched from afar in the recruiting circuit,” Mulkey said when Redus joined the Tigers back in 2022. “When talking with other coaches and recruits, he is always brought up in conversation. His infectious personality has allowed him to create and maintain meaningful relationships with his players and fellow colleagues.”

It’s true that Gary Redus II hasn’t ever led any program in his career. But these skillsets and the experience of working with a veteran coach in Kim Mulkey might help him learn a trick or two to sit at the helm.

Rutgers has endured a disappointing season with a 9-20 and 1-17 record. They immediately need a shakeup and rebuilding phase, where Redus will prove to be instrumental. Given Rutgers has already concluded, and until any official confirmation, Redus will continue to stand alongside Kim Mulkey for the Tigers, which, in itself, is in a state of bother.

Kim Mulkey Isn’t Concerned With LSU’s Growth Despite the SEC Championship Loss

On paper, Mulkey’s LSU might seem one of the most dominant teams in the season. At least their 27-5 and 12-4 reflect that. But a deeper look might expose that the Tigers have struggled against top-ranked teams, a concerning trend that immensely hampers their March Madness ceiling. It was even more prevalent with the SEC Tournament semifinals loss to South Carolina, their second defeat to the Gamecocks this season.

Time and again, the Tigers have come close to wins over these teams but fumbled at the very end. Behind a 24-point outing from MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball pulled out an 83–77 win over LSU in the SEC Tournament semifinal. Yet despite these struggles, Mulkey has complete faith in her team’s long-term ceiling.

“How long has Dawn (Staley) been in South Carolina? Do you know? 18 years,” Mulkey said. “I was at Baylor for 21 years. It takes time to lay that foundation. Man, has she laid it, and man are they good.”

“I’ve been at LSU for five years. We’ve won a National Championship, right? We’ve been in numerous elite eights. It takes time, and man we are just clawing and trying our best. And I think we’re doing pretty good. We’re so close, and right on the track.”

Kim Mulkey’s assessment perfectly stands out, though. With able aid from the likes of Gary Redus II and Bob Starkey, Mulkey has turned the team from a sleeping SEC giant into a national powerhouse. And while these stringencies to close out games against ranked teams have emerged, Mulkey knows that revolutionizing an unhinged personality and transforming the program’s core beliefs will take substantial time.

That’s a tale for another day, though. Following the SEC Championship elimination, Mulkey’s team will now turn its attention to March Madness, which will also be the team’s last with its charismatic assistant, Redus. What are your expectations for the LSU Tigers in the March Madness? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments.