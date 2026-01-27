Sacramento State’s Mikey Williams Addresses Shooting Rumors After Viral Social Media Post

Mikey Williams has had a rather interesting basketball journey so far. The Memphis Tigers recruited the San Diego-born guard in 2023, but failed to appear even once because of legal proceedings. Since then, Mikey played his freshman year at the UCF Knights before entering the transfer portal again to join Sacramento State in search of regular game time. The guard is progressing nicely, averaging 16.8 points while playing a whopping 34.6 minutes per game for Sacramento State.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, rumors surfaced across all social media platforms alleging that the Sacramento State guard was shot and was in critical condition because of what could have been a gang-related shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where did the rumor about Mikey Williams being shot come from?

A Twitter handle named Fendi reported that the Sacramento State guard is in critical condition after being shot. The tweet also offered prayers for Mikey’s recovery.

Is there any official confirmation that Mikey Williams was shot?

No, there is no official confirmation that Mikey Williams has been shot. In fact, the Twitter handle proclaims itself to be a Parody News account, which diminishes the chances of the rumor being true.

ADVERTISEMENT

Has Mikey Williams responded to the rumor that he was shot?

Mikey Williams has responded through an Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Sacramento State guard took to Instagram to call out the rumor as false, stating that it was a foul attempt by the original poster.

Mikey Williams has developed a notorious reputation since 2023 during his time with the Memphis Tigers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hoop Spill 🏀🎥 (@thehoopspill) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Back then, Mikey was arrested after a March 27 incident that featured shots at a car full of people.

Mikey was facing nine counts in the case and ultimately pleaded guilty to the charge of making threats. Other charges were dropped, with the case becoming that of a misdemeanor, along with community service and firearm restrictions.

However, this derailed his College Basketball career, with his freshman year at Memphis wiped out completely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mikey entered the transfer portal and was signed by the UCF Knights, where he struggled for minutes and entered the transfer portal once again at the end of the season in search of regular basketball.

Sacramento State snapped Mikey up, and the 21-year-old has been doing well in his sophomore year. Mikey has been one of the rare positives in an otherwise poor season for the Hornets.

Sacramento State sits towards the bottom of the Big Sky Conference Standings with an overall record of 6-13.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Mikey continues to perform at his current level, we could see him enter the portal once again to get into a more prominent team to increase his draft stock.