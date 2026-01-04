Sandy Brondello, Cheryl Miller In Attendance As UCLA Exposes A Problem USC Can’t Run From

Not the finest night to get rolled over for USC. With their legendary alum Cheryl Miller in attendance with her brother, hall of famer and former UCLA star Reggie Miller, UCLA just dominated with an 80–46 win at Pauley Pavilion. It seems Reggie Miller got the bragging rights on the day as the rivalry fire was doused with little competitiveness. Along with Reggie and Cheryl Miller, Toronto Tempo boss Sandy Brondello was also in attendance, likely scouting for top talent. A major crack showed for USC at the biggest game for USC so far.

Lauren Betts showed why she is a projected top pick in the 2026 draft. The UCLA center finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, recording a double-double while adding 3 blocks. She suffocated USC near the basket. UCLA’s size advantage was clear all night, as the Bruins outscored the Trojans 42–10 in the paint and won the rebounding battle 46–26. That is a long-term problem they need to solve.

“If I’m USC, I’m putting all my energy this offseason into getting a high-level big,” women’s basketball reporter Eden Laase-Derouin wrote. “Their guards will be elite: JuJu Watkins, Kennedy Smith, Jazzy Davidson, and Saniyah Hall. Add a great big to that, and they’re an instant title contender.”

