Saniyah Hall Joins Caitlin Clark in Rare Big Ten Company After USC’s Latest Rout

It’s only three games into her college basketball career, and Saniyah Hall is already etching her name into the record books. Hall, who entered college as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class, has made an immediate impact alongside returning star JuJu Watkins and sophomore Jazzy Davidson, averaging 22.0 points per game across her first three appearances. And with that scoring, she has joined WNBA star Caitlin Clark in the record books.

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As shared by ESPNW on X, Saniyah Hall is now the first Big Ten player to begin her career with three consecutive 20-point games, trailing only Clark’s five-game streak to start her freshman campaign at Iowa during the 2020/21 season. Interestingly, the Trojans are only three games into the season, meaning Saniyah Hall has an opportunity to extend her streak to five games or even more.

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The season opener, which ended in a 100-68 victory for USC, saw Hall deliver an impressive 22-point performance on 7-of-8 shooting. She also recorded seven rebounds, one assist, two steals, and two blocks, missing only one of her three-point attempts, all in just 23 minutes of playing time. Her impressive debut clearly made a positive impression on JuJu Watkins, who made sure to give the freshman her flowers after the game.

“Shout-out [to] Saniyah tonight. She did wonderful. We really have a great group, so I’m just really proud of them. We’re just going to continue to learn and grow this season,” Watkins said.

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And of course, Saniyah Hall maintained that momentum in the next game, delivering 20 points, five rebounds, and three assists in USC’s dominant 118-40 win over Utah State. She also recorded one steal and two blocks in just 25 minutes on the court. The third game, another dominant victory that ended in a 105-44 win over Charleston, saw Hall pour in 24 points in 23 minutes, alongside eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Overall, it has been a remarkable start for Saniyah Hall and the entire USC team across their first three games. However, it is safe to say that the Trojans have yet to encounter a truly formidable opponent this season.

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That is about to change, though, as they are now set to face the No. 1-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks in their next game. This will undoubtedly be the matchup that truly tests the Trojans as a team, especially Hall and her impressive 20-point scoring streak. Perhaps the freshman’s hot start will not extend far enough to match Caitlin Clark’s five-game streak after all.

Lindsay Gottlieb Emphasizes Championship-Level Standards Ahead of South Carolina Showdown

The USC Trojans will face their first major test of the season on Sunday, November 15, when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. And head coach Lindsay Gottlieb is well aware of the difference in caliber between the No. 1-ranked opponents and the teams her side has faced so far.

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“I mean, they’re the number one team in the country. Obviously, it’s going to be different than anyone that we’ve played,” Gottlieb said. “We’re just trying to create habits and standards that are worthy of a championship-level program.”

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For Lindsay Gottlieb, however, facing the No. 1-ranked Gamecocks this early in the season also presents a valuable opportunity for her team to measure its progress against elite competition. With the season still in its early stages, the matchup will give the Trojans an idea of the level they need to reach as they continue to develop.

“And so the great thing about having an opponent like South Carolina so early is that you’re going to be tested real quick. We understand we’re not going to be able to get away with not being at our best. And our best on November 15th won’t be as good as our best in December, January, or February, maybe. But we understand the level we need to play at to compete with a team like that,” Gottlieb added.

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As Gottlieb also pointed out, the Trojans are ready to prepare for the challenge ahead, as the team’s approach has always revolved around continuous improvement, regardless of its opponent or the results of previous games.

“Our players are locked in and dialed in. But our messaging has always been about getting better, whether we’re winning or not, no matter who we’re playing. Clearly, with the competition we have coming up, I think we’ll have a lot of attention from our players, and we’ll get ready and prepare for a team that’s really, really loaded,” Gottlieb said.

Certainly, the Trojans and head coach Lindsay Gottlieb will be approaching this matchup with an elevated level of preparation and seriousness. A victory against the top-ranked Gamecocks would be a significant statement for USC.