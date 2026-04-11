Sarah Strong Carves Place in UConn History With Top National Honor

A torn shirt and a heartbreaking loss. That’s how the season ended for undoubtedly the best player in the nation, Sarah Strong. The UConn star did everything right until that game, averaging 18.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.4 steals. However, that one blip doesn’t erase the legacy she has carved over the season. Now, Strong has racked up all the National Player Of The Year Awards to script history.

Sarah Strong had already won the Wade Trophy, the Naismith Player of the Year, the Associated Press Women’s Basketball Player of the Year, the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Year, and the Katrina McClain Award. Now, she has put the icing on the cake by taking home the final National Player of The Year award.

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Sarah Strong was announced as the Wooden Award winner. She became the 1st UConn women’s basketball player to sweep NPOY awards, including the Wade Trophy, since Breanna Stewart in 2016. She’s also the 5th Husky to win the Wooden Award and the 6th Husky to be the consensus National Player of the Year.

“It would be very cool,” Strong said of the prospect of a sweep before the award was announced, “and I’m very grateful for these opportunities.”

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She’s also just the fourth underclassman to win the Wooden since it was established for women in 2004. The UConn forward joins Maya Moore (2009), Paige Bueckers (2021) and JuJu Watkins (2025). She had some capable competitors like Azzi Fudd, Lauren Betts and Mikayla Blakes. Nevertheless, Strong’s overwhelming ability to impact both sides of the floor and her consistency just make her stand out.

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Imago April 4, 2025, Florida, USA: UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong 21 is seen during the second half against the UCLA Bruins Friday, April 4, 2025 in Tampa. USA – ZUMAs70_ 0809387323st Copyright: xDirkxShaddx

“I think that by the time Sarah’s done here at UConn, she could definitely be on Mount Rushmore. And be one of the top five players to ever wear the UConn uniform,” Paige Bueckers had said after winning the National Championship. Safe to say she was right. By winning a consensus National Player Of The Year award, she has firmly established her legacy following a historic season, despite not ending with a National championship. Looking ahead, Strong is set to take over as the team leader before she leaves for the WNBA draft.

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Sarah Strong Has One Area Of To Improve On Before The WNBA

Sarah Strong can play in the WNBA right now. If the WNBA did not have the age limits and had adopted that one-and-done system, Strong would easily be a lottery pick. She is not as flashy as some of the top picks in the past but she is reliable. “What makes her unique is her ability to play like a guard and play like a big guy.” UConn coach Geno Auriemma has said, “There are players who can get 20 points a game and get 20 rebounds a game but I’m not sure there’s a player other than Sarah who can do both.”

Before the WNBA, the one thing she can improve on is her temperament and the ability to lead. She was already in that top echelon this past season for UConn and was the primary driver of the offense. Now, she has to do it without Azzi Fudd and her guidance. Fudd is set to be drafted among the top 3. She was one of the central reasons for their unbeaten regular season.

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Fudd’s leadership and shooting were what gave this UConn team its flavor while Strong held it together. Of course Auriemma will put together a strong supporting group around her. But her voice will be even more important in that locker room. And for an otherwise soft-spoken Strong, it will be important to speak up in the right moments.

“This year, I’ve gotten more comfortable with being able to use my voice and being confident, knowing that sometimes I do know what I’m talking about, and I know that my team can use that,” Strong has said. The consensus best player in the country will need to do a lot more talking. If she can, Strong will be the perfect WNBA rookie by the time the 2027 draft arrives.