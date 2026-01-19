Sarah Strong Doesn’t Sugarcoat UConn’s Last Meeting With Notre Dame Ahead of Rematch

The UConn Huskies have clinched wins with ease in the 2025-26 season, but up next, Geno Auriemma’s side faces a known nemesis in Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have consistently beaten the Huskies over the past few seasons, including their last encounter in December 2024, when Hannah Hidalgo dominated with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists in her team’s 79-68 win. Ahead of the eagerly anticipated rematch on Monday, Huskies star forward Sarah Strong has shared her perspective on her team’s last season’s Notre Dame defeat.

Last season against Notre Dame, it seemed that the Huskies were in the shadow of themselves. Poor three-point shooting and frequent turnovers exploited their performance, and Strong is retrospective about it.

Reflecting on the defeat, Strong said in her seven-minute press conference ahead of the game via The UConn Daily, “It wasn’t a pretty game overall for us. It was just really ugly. So, just hopefully not make it ugly tomorrow.”

Strong and Paige Bueckers were two of the positives for the Huskies in the game. Strong registered 14 points, including a confident run-of-play where she gave back-to-back baskets to give her side a lead, initially after the tip-off. However, her three-point shooting was quite disappointing, as she converted only 2 of 7.

Meanwhile, Bueckers had 25 points to her name, with 0 of 4 from 3-point range, as the Huskies could hit just 3 of 16. Besides shooting, the Huskies also turned the ball over 13 times, which helped Hidalgo and Co. even more on offense. The absence of guard Azzi Fudd due to a knee sprain cost the Huskies big time on defense. Moreover, Strong was also forced to sit on the bench after 3 fouls, which posed another disadvantage.

Imago Dec 15, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) warms up before the start of the game against the Georgetown Hoyas at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Huskies have lost their last three contests against Notre Dame. Auriemma’s team’s previous point against the Fighting Irish was back in the 2021-22 season, when they won 73-54. Thereby, when Sarah Strong and Co. step into the Gampel Pavilion on Monday, they will be up for redemption against their arch-rivals. Speaking of the Huskies-Fighting Irish rivalry, Strong teased, stating, “It means a lot, especially how much the coaches talk about it, and how it is a big deal for UConn.”

However, going into the match on Monday, the circumstances are quite different. The Huskies come into the game with 18-0 and 9-0 in the season and 95.9% winning chances. Meanwhile, Notre Dame has been struggling with their bench strength and consistency, currently boasting a 12-5 record.

Strong holds the key for the Huskies in her two-way role, along with Fudd and Blanca Quinonez in the game. Fresh off a 24-point game against Villanova, Strong will look to capitalize on this form against the Fighting Irish.

How Do Sarah Strong and the UConn Huskies Fare Against Notre Dame?

One major hurdle that Sarah Strong and Geno Auriemma’s team will face on Monday is Hannah Hidalgo. The Notre Dame guard has been the one-woman army for her team with her prowess on both sides of the court. Thereby, it would be upon Auriemma to strategize his squad so that Hidalgo can minimize damage, unlike last season.

Strong and Fudd can be the ones that Auriemma can look forward to in this instance. Both of them have combined to average 6.0 in steals and 4.0 in blocks this season. If the duo can lock up Hidalgo on the court, it would be a convincing walk for the Huskies. However, Cassandre Prosper and Iyana Moore can pose notable challenges for the Huskies. And Auriemma must also have a glance at them, along with Hidalgo.

USA Today via Reuters Michael Clubb / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Huskies’ primary arsenal this season has been their defense. Auriemma’s side has conceded just 51.7 points per game, much less than the 83.6 ppg Notre Dame has scored. So, it can be said that the defense is quite ready to maneuver Hidalgo and co.’s offense. However, for now, ‘The Godfather’ isn’t much concerned with the history of these encounters and the challenges.

“We’ve played a lot of really good teams this year. And we’ve tried to take it, so that it’s a game that leads to the next game, and we just try to improve upon the last game. Anything other than that, you don’t want to get caught up in,” Geno Auriemma said in his pre-match press conference.

With just a few hours remaining in the contest, who do you think has the upper hand? Let us know.