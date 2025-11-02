Geno Auriemma Makes Decision on Leadership Change After Paige Bueckers’ UConn Exit

Geno Auriemma had earlier made it clear that no one player would be able to fill the void in leadership after Paige Bueckers’ exit. “It’s a big adjustment, I think, for me, I think for the team,” he had said. And while Azzi Fudd is the next in line in everyone’s mind, Sarah Strong and Ashlynn Shade will be leaned on a lot as well. Especially, Strong. At least, for Geno. After all, he’s lately been pushing her more to face uncomfortable scenarios, like talking to the media.

In a recent interview, the Hall of Fame coach further opened up about how hard it is to create a leader. However, with Sarah Strong, all those efforts will be worth it. “The hardest thing to do is make somebody into a leader. You just have to hopefully give them the tools and let them run with it. Some don’t want any part of it because putting yourself out there as a leader, you’re exposing yourself, and then you have to be able to back it up, and not every kid wants that kind of responsibility,” Auriemma said.

But, “Sarah does,” he added.

Strong did it all for UConn. She led the team in rebounds, steals, blocks, and shooting percentage, and still averaged 16.4 points and 8.9 rebounds a game. Her all-around play earned her a sweep of awards. WBCA National Freshman of the Year, AP Second Team All-America, and BIG EAST Freshman of the Year.

She was steady all season, with 12 double-doubles, 37 games in double figures, and 15 with at least 20 points. But she truly shone in March, averaging 19 points and nearly 12 rebounds per game. Her 114 total points set an NCAA record for a freshman, capped by a stunning title-game performance against South Carolina: 24 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists (numbers no one had ever hit in a championship before).

"She's not loud. So, you might see her just walk up to one of her teammates, and you'll never know what she said, but she'll try to change that kid's trajectory during the game. We need a rebound. She's not going to say to somebody, "Hey, we need a rebound." She's just going to go get one. The kind of leaders that you like, are the ones that, "Look, I'm not perfect. I'm gonna make mistakes, but I'm gonna help you with this." And they're the kind of leaders that people rally around, and she's got that. She's got all that!"

Well, Fudd already says that her teammate is a lot more confident now and ready to do what Auriemma has asked of her. “Sarah is a lot more confident,” Fudd said. “She’s always been confident, but you can see it in the way she’s been talking more. She’s more vocal. Before, you could tell she would want to say something, but she didn’t want to step on anyone’s toes. She would just listen and observe, and this year, she would talk.”

Now, pair the skill set we’ve already talked about with the quiet confidence she’s grown into and the calm she’s always had under pressure. That’s what leadership looks like. Her parents made sure of it early on, reminding her to stay balanced: “get too high off the highs and too low off the lows.” Those words are second nature to her now.

So, when the Final Four lights hit last year, it was no surprise that Strong looked unfazed. Across UConn’s last two games in Tampa, she piled up 46 points and 23 rebounds, making big plays on both ends without ever losing her composure. Even when mistakes came, she stayed steady, never rattled. Having Paige Bueckers beside her helped her learn how to handle those moments, but now, with Bueckers gone, it’s Strong’s turn to lead.

What’s next for Geno Auriemma’s Huskies?

Heading into the 2025-26 NCAA season, the Huskies will play their first match against the No. 20-ranked Louisville Cardinals on November 4th, who recorded 22 wins and 11 losses last season. For the first time in 20+ years, the Huskies have a full roster with 10, last season players returning.

With Azzi Fudd in her support, and one championship title already in her bag, Sarah Strong is confident for the upcoming event.

In an interview with CT Insider, she said, “I feel like just having a year under my belt, I just feel a little more confident in all aspects of the court. I know what to expect. I’ve been here before. I’ve played with some of the people on the team, so I know what it takes, and I’m more confident.”

The Huskies wrapped up their last season with an impressive 37 wins and 3 losses record, going undefeated in their conference at 18-0. And for this season, nothing less will be expected from them.

For now, as per Geno Auriemma, the Huskies’ dynasty is in capable hands.