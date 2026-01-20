Sarah Strong Joins Paige Bueckers, Maya Moore After UConn’s Historic Win vs Notre Dame

Sarah Strong and Co. came into the rivalry game against Notre Dame to taste some sweet revenge. The Irish delivered the Huskies their only double-digit loss of the 2024-25 season with a 79-68 upset, putting them on a three-game losing streak in the series for the first time since 2013.“It wasn’t a pretty game overall for us,” Strong said Sunday. “It was really ugly, so we’ll hopefully not make it ugly tomorrow.” UConn did make it ugly, just not for themselves.

No.1 UConn routed Notre Dame 85-47, their largest ever win over the Fighting Irish. Their previous record was the 27-point win in 2002. Strong was once again in the forefront for the Huskies, scoring 18 points while going 8/12 from the field. She also grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double, her sixth of the campaign, plus led UConn with 3 blocks and 3 steals. In the process of that performance, Strong also set a major record.

“Sarah Strong became the third-fastest UConn player to reach 1,000 points, doing so in 59 games. Only Paige Bueckers and Maya Moore did so faster (55 games). (Strong is, notably, not even averaging 30 minutes per game this season),” wrote Alexa Phillippou.

Strong scored that 1,000th career point on a 3-pointer with 7:31 left in the first half. “I’m not surprised she’s gotten to a 1,000 [points] this quickly,” Geno Auriemma said after the game. There is a strong probability that Sarah would have broken Bueckers and Maya Moore’s record if she had been the first forward. As Philippou mentioned, she is playing just 27.2 minutes per game this season and is more focused on running the offense than getting her own buckets. Strong is also acting as a playmaker rather than just a scorer.

Against Notre Dame, KK Arnold had 12 points, five assists, and two steals while on the defensive assignment of Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo. She constrained Hidalgo to 14 points and 5-15 on the field. Azzi Fudd added 15 points,3 rebounds, and an assist while Ashlynn Shade finished with 10 points and four assists as UConn won its 35th consecutive game.

But like always, everything was about Strong. She was arguably the best defensive player on the court as well, with a defensive box plus/minus of 14.1. “Her 8 rebounds were the kind of rebounds you need to get in a game like this, ” Auriemma said. But what makes Sarah Strong this good? Geno Auriemma gives 4 “buttons” he pushes to bring the best out of Strong.

Geno Auriemma Divulges The Sarah Strong Formula

There is little question as to whether Sarah Strong has been the best player in the country so far this season. She is averaging 18.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.6 blocks while shooting 60% from the field. But if she is already a great player, what motivates her to make an effort? Geno Auriemma has revealed 4 things that force Strong to bring her best.

“Geno Auriemma said there are four things that “push Sarah Strong’s buttons”:

1. Playing a great team. 2. Playing a great player. 3. Getting accused of being lackadaisical. 4. Questioning “her purpose” on the court. Added that her perfectionism drives her,” Jake McCreven reported.

And in this game, she got the first 2. Yes, the Fighting Irish are in a transitional phase and haven’t been at their best this season. But the rivalry and four consecutive losses still make them a respectable opponent. Then there was the challenge of Hannah Hidalgo. She showed why she stands in the same category as Strong in that second-quarter burst where she scored 10 of Notre Dame’s 16 points.

Strong has been as perfect as possible so far this season, and many argue that she is WNBA-ready already. Her game is polished at that level, so that everything seems easy to her. Let’s see whether Strong would be able to continue this form till the very end and lead UConn to another unbeaten run, as many expect her to.