With the 2026-27 season in full swing, the latest list of top-selling women’s athletes is out, and it provides further evidence that the women’s basketball commercial growth might not slow down anytime soon. Half of the names on the top 10 list belonged to the women stars of the hardwood.

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On Thursday, the NIL Store released the list of Top Selling Female Athletes in the NIL Store from last week. While the Nebraska women’s volleyball team had the single-most representation from a program, the basketball stars dominated the list, with Leelee Bell taking the top spot.

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Here is the list of the NCAAW stars in the top 10.

1. Leelee Bell (Oklahoma) – Overall Rank: 1

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The Oklahoma Sooners have been a star in her freshman year, and her stock continues to rise. Her name is at the top, no surprise, because last week, she was among the top three in the NIL Store among all NCAA athletes. The three-time Gatorade North Dakota Player of the Year and the unanimous 2026 North Dakota Miss Basketball has been the main reason behind the Sooner’s 5-0 start to the season.

Oklahoma has defeated North Carolina in its season-opener, and Bell contributed with 25 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Her introduction to college basketball was hard to miss by anyone. She has already recorded four double-doubles in five games and is averaging 17.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals. Now, she is reaping the benefits of her elite basketball skills.

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2. Sarah Strong (UConn) – Overall Rank: 3

The reigning national player is having the best season in her junior year. While the Huskies have looked the weakest in the last few decades, Sarah Strong has shown up on both ends of the floor. In five games, she has averaged 23.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.6 steals. Playing career-best basketball on one of the greatest programs pays, and Strong’s name shouldn’t come as a surprise.

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Meanwhile, the Huskies have dropped two of their five games this season so far, second time in over three decades. Two of their losses have come against Louisville and Michigan.

3. KK Arnold (UConn) – Overall Rank: 5

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Last season, KK Arnold’s improved production was visible on both ends of the floor, and this season, she has taken her game to yet another level. Her elite two-way playmaking and high-quality perimeter defense are earning her love from the UConn fans.

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While the Huskies have struggled, the senior-year guard has contributed with a career-high 8.8 points, team-high 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

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4. Jovana Popovic (UConn) – Overall Rank: 6

Jovana Popovic, yet another UConn star, is playing like a certified star since she started her freshman season with the Huskies. The Serbian star is already looking like one of the elite guards in the league. She kicked off her freshman year with a 19-point performance against Cornell, shooting over 66% from the field.

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In the next game, the Huskies lost to Michigan, but Popovic impressed with 25 points, again shooting over 66% from the field and 60% from beyond the arc. Except against Ohio State, the freshman guard has shown that she can be trusted with the offense, and Geno Auriemma has shown that trust as well.

Like we said before: being part of arguably the greatest program in NCAA history pays, and everyone from UConn, including Popovic, is reaping benefits.

5. McKenna Woliczko (Iowa) – Overall Rank: 8

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McKenna Woliczko was Iowa’s biggest talent addition this year, with a lot of expectations on the forward, and she hasn’t disappointed at all. A five-star recruit was expected to provide elite defensive versatility with an ability to defend the perimeter and the paint. She also had the talent to score in the paint. So far, she has lived up to the promise, averaging 11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while the Hawkeyes hold a 4-1 record.

What is NIL Store and why NCAAW dominated the list?

The NIL Store is a merchandising platform for athletes, giving them a solid opportunity to build their brand and earn good money through their licensed apparel. It is powered by Campus Ink, providing fans a platform to buy apparel like jerseys, tees, hoodies and other items.

For every apparel item that NIL Store sells with a player’s name, image or likeness, the player gets a percentage of the sale. According to nil.store, there are over 160 schools and 30,000 athletes currently in a partnership with the store.

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Since the NCAA approved NIL deals for college athletes, basketball, alongside football, has been listed among the highest-earning sports. But recently, women athletes have been powering their way toward the top.

According to the Associated Press, women’s basketball is ranked third among all sports in NIL deals. The trend is also visible elsewhere. The NIL engagement of female athletes increased from 2,136 to 4,772 in 2026, which is more than double. So, it makes sense why the list is dominated by basketball stars.