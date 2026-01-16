SC Coaching Staff Turn Heads With Dawn Staley Message Ahead of 6’7” Alicia Tournebize’s Debut vs Texas

On January 15, The Athletic published a survey ranking the most admired leaders in the sports world, placing Dawn Staley at No. 2 behind Steve Kerr. Tonight in Columbia, during the Gamecocks’ matchup with Texas, we saw exactly why she holds that level of respect.

Gamecock coaches and players paid tribute to Dawn Staley by wearing shirts with her face on them that said, “My favorite coach is a woman.” It was a gesture honoring a coach who has done so much for the program. Check out the shirts below!

Staley was one of the trailblazers of the WNBA, a six-time All-Star who became one of the top floor generals of her era, and she carried that excellence into her coaching career. Across 18 seasons at South Carolina, she has become one of the best culture builders in sports, turning the Gamecocks into a powerhouse.

As a coach, Staley has led South Carolina to three NCAA titles and seven Final Fours, with five in a row since 2021. This season, she is chasing a fourth championship, and you can see why she is so beloved throughout the program.

This season, Coach Dawn Staley has had to manage major injuries, with Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins sidelined for the year. It’s also not the same roster as last season, where she could turn to Tessa Johnson for Te-Hina Paopao or bring Joyce Edwards off the bench to change the flow of a game. Johnson and Edwards are starters now, and the bench production has been far from reliable.

After leading the country with 40.3 bench points per game last season, the Gamecocks are now averaging fewer points than Ohio State’s 25.4 bench average, leaving Dawn Staley’s team outside the top 50 in the country. In the game against Texas, the bench managed just nine points, which is a real concern.

But midway through the season, help arrived, and that just happened to be French star Alicia Tournebize, who made her debut tonight vs. Texas. Even though she was on the floor for just five minutes and didn’t have much of a chance to impact the stat sheet, the belief around her remains strong.

She looks like a piece South Carolina will lean on in the future. And it’s not hard to see why. Before arriving in Columbia, Tournebize already had professional experience with Tango Bourges Basket and went on to represent France at the 2025 FIBA U18 EuroBasket, where she earned All-Star Five honors.

Now, it’s time to see what the freshman brings to Dawn Staley’s daycare. She’s already had a taste of how wins are celebrated in South Carolina, as the Gamecocks edged past Texas, 68–65.