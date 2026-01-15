Sean Miller Signals Turning Point Inside Texas’ Locker Room After Ending Vanderbilt’s Perfect Run

Sean Miller was not a happy man barely a couple of weeks ago. “We had a couple guys that just really didn’t want to play, and if you don’t want to play, you’re not allowed to enter the game,” Miller said following the Tennessee loss. The team was staring at a 0-3 start after consecutive losses. It felt like Texas was heading in a downward spiral, especially with AP top 25 opponents in Alabama and Vanderbilt on the horizon. Cut to today, they have now beaten both.

Going up against Vanderbilt, Texas had a tall task to do something no team had done: actually beat them. The 16-0 Vanderbilt was looking invincible, but Texas came up with an antidote as they marched to a comfortable 80-64 win. It was a massive win for the Longhorns, and according to Miller, the Alabama win gave them all the momentum.

“The game against Alabama gave us confidence,” He said at the post-game press conference. “That happens, as you guys know, in any sport. You get a part of a big win on the road. You get a road victory. The belief inside the locker room, in each other, in themselves, goes to a good place. And I thought that the win, that confidence, really fed us in preparing for this game. And really, we picked up where we left off.”

Miller had been barraging his team with each loss, criticizing the team on their basketball IQ and effort. He is not the type to cradle his players but one to force them to improve. After that Tennessee loss, players finally heard him. “We knew we weren’t playing to the standard, even if Coach didn’t say anything to us,” Dailyn Swain said. “We sat down as a team without any coaches and just challenged each other. … (It) only takes a few good days to gain some momentum, and it can change a team’s season.”

Against Alabama, they were not perfect. The Crimson Tide wiped out a 13-point deficit in the second half to come within touching distance. It felt like Texas would crumble yet again as the away crowd put even more pressure. However, the team sustained. With the scoreline reading 88-85 with 18 seconds to go, Swain came up with a big-time block on Aden Holloway.

That was the exact effort Sean Miller was asking from his team. On the other end, Alabama had to foul, and Jordan Pope made all four of his clutch free throws. Each freethrow was important because Alabama had come within 2 points after a three-pointer from Amari Allen. While the overall performance was great, it was the clutch moments at the end of their first-ranked win of the season that gave the team the real boost into this Vanderbilt game. For the first time all season, the team truly felt the power of buying in and winning because of it.

The emotion of silencing a 13,474-strong crowd. It’s like a drug. So, going up against a bigger challenge like the unbeaten Commodores, the motivation was at an all-time high. Against Vanderbilt, they dominated. They won 42-24 on the boards while shooting at 53% from the field and 41% from the three-point line, with their lead stretching to as much as 20 points.

Sean Miller Shows What He Values In This Post-Match Award

Sean Miller had multiple contributing players in this win. Matas Vokietaitis topped the box score with 22 points and 7 rebounds. Tramon Mark added 21 points while Dailyn Swain had 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. However, Sean Miller was all praise for Chendall Weaver, who came off the bench with just 6 points, as he awarded Weaver the game ball.

“Standard stuff, which accounts for turnovers and offensive rebounds. I call it winning plays, deflections. It rewards the player that’s versatile and well-rounded that plays both sides of the ball. Dude had five, five offensive rebounds,” he said. “I think he had eight deflections and steals. He did it all. Chendall Weaver.”

The reason was simple: he had 9 rebounds, with 5 being offensive, and added 2 steals. His defensive plus-minus of +5.6 per Barttorvik stood among the highest in the game. The hustle and the effort are something very high on Miller’s priority list. After the announcement, the entire locker room went up in cheers and came together as Miller gave further motivation.

“Look, basketball is the ultimate team sport. If tonight wasn’t your night as a player, then make Saturday your night. We win as a team, and we lose as a team. We’re only as strong as our weakest link, so let’s make sure we show up big,” He said. “We’ve won two games in a row, and we’re trying to make it three on Saturday at 5 o’clock. Fellas, enjoy this. Be responsible tonight, and show up like you expect to win.”

It feels like everything has changed for this Texas team. It’s not like they won’t experience any challenges here on. But they have earned the confidence. The team can always look back at these two wins at any low point they encounter and instill that belief. Texas has sent a clear reckoning to the rest of the SEC. They are coming for the top.