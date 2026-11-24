The SEC’s dispute with LSU has reached another turning point. The conference has been suing the school in federal court since Sept. 3 over its rules on former professional athletes playing college sports. An initial threat to vote LSU out was put on hold on Sept. 10 after the school assured the conference it would not roster two former NFL players. But that understanding fell apart in November when LSU’s basketball team fielded a former NBA signee.

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On Monday, Nov. 23, the conference announced that its presidents and chancellors will meet on Dec. 3 to discuss LSU’s continued place in the SEC. The announcement coincided with an amended court filing seeking a temporary restraining order in federal court in northern Alabama. It also brings the possibility of an expulsion vote back into focus. Such a move would require approval from two-thirds of all 16 SEC presidents and chancellors, or 11 votes.

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In its statement, as reported by On3, the SEC said, “The lawsuit seeks to protect the Conference’s ability to govern itself and to enforce the rules and policies its member universities have voluntarily adopted. The Conference maintains its right to associate only with institutions that meet its established standards and expectations of membership and that demonstrate appropriate institutional control of their athletics programs.”

At the heart of the latest disagreement is RJ Luis Jr. The guard was named the 2024-25 Big East Player of the Year while at St. John’s. After going undrafted in 2025, he signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz and was later traded to the Boston Celtics. That professional experience brought him under the SEC’s restrictions on former professional players.

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A Louisiana court order issued on Nov. 13 prevented the conference from penalizing LSU for putting Luis on its roster. Coach Will Wade added him to the team on Nov. 17, and he made his debut the following night. Luis scored 11 points in 15 minutes as LSU defeated UL Monroe 79-67.

Wade did not have much to say about the situation after the game. “Everybody we played tonight is eligible,” he told reporters. However, the SEC’s latest filing presents a different account of the events leading up to Luis’s appearance. It says both Wade and athletics director Verge Ausberry had assured Sankey that the guard would not be added to the roster.

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The situation changed again on Nov. 19. After speaking with Sankey, LSU president Wade Rousse stepped in and said he had “instructed LSU Men’s Basketball Coach Will Wade not to play RJ Luis.” Rousse, who heads the LSU System, is also named in the SEC’s lawsuit. But the conference says the reversal does little to resolve its concerns, as LSU could change its position again.

The SEC also acknowledges in its filing that it has “no avenue to penalize” LSU because of the court rulings. Its argument now rests on the conference’s right to decide which schools it wants as members. That position has received support from Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr, who sent Sankey another letter last week. Carr called for sanctions “up to and including expulsion” and argued that “LSU’s continued contempt for the rules of the SEC” should not go unanswered.

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The disagreement goes back to August, when the SEC moved to reinforce its restrictions on former professionals. LSU, through Rousse, supported an Aug. 25 conference statement reaffirming the ban but abstained from the subsequent vote on penalties. Those measures include a half-season suspension for the coach, a fine worth 50% of the sport’s annual budget, and the loss of the school’s conference voting rights.

The suit, filed against LSU, Rousse, Ausberry, and football coach Lane Kiffin, argued that the conference’s First Amendment rights allowed it to distance itself from conduct that conflicted with its mission. The filing came as Sankey testified at a hearing in Baton Rouge. That night, Louisiana state judge William Jorden ruled that the SEC could not punish schools for playing former NFL signees.

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The football side of the dispute involved tight end Dae’Quan Wright and defensive lineman Zxavian Harris, both of whom had played for Kiffin at Ole Miss. Kiffin eventually backed away from adding them to LSU’s roster. Rousse then described the issue as moot in a Sept. 9 letter, helping put the immediate threat of an expulsion vote on hold.

That did not bring the wider dispute to an end. Some people within the SEC are frustrated enough that a vote to expel LSU is possible, though expulsion is still seen as unlikely. Sankey’s latest declaration also points out that Luis has not dropped his lawsuit against the SEC. Jack Pyburn, the lead plaintiff in the separate football eligibility case, has not withdrawn his suit either.

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A reported agreement that could have settled the SEC’s lawsuit fell apart last month. Luis’s attorney has also indicated plans to seek damages from the conference and Sankey. Meanwhile, the SEC has reportedly given LSU 10 days to respond. With the Dec. 3 meeting approaching, the question is no longer limited to whether Luis will play. LSU’s place in the conference is now firmly part of the dispute.