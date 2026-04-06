Secret Cinderella: How UConn Built College Basketball’s Most Unconventional Dynasty

Few would use the term Cinderella to describe a college basketball program that has claimed nearly a quarter of all NCAA championships this century.

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In an age where No. 1 seeds win 63 percent of March Madness titles and appear in another 91 percent, UConn has built its legacy as a secret Cinderella in that no other team has taken a less traditional route to hoops immortality than the Huskies.

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UConn has earned a half dozen tournament championships ranked as Nos. 1, 1, 2, 3, 4 and an unprecedented 7 seed.

The No. 2-seeded Huskies will be significant underdogs when they face a historically dominant Michigan in the Finals. But you get the feeling that Dan Hurley’s program would have it no other way.

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THE SEED MAP

Kemba Walker. The name is legendary in Storrs, Connecticut, after the point guard took a No. 3-seeded Huskies team that finished 9-9 in the Big East in 2011 on his shoulders to March glory. Walker and UConn had to win five games in six days to win the conference tournament and slip into the big dance.

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Three years later, UConn came off a one-year NCAA-imposed postseason ban for poor academic performance to become the only No. 7 seed to run the postseason table. They then followed up with a 2023 championship run as a No. 4 seed, the first of back-to-back titles.

Yes, UConn has had some top-seeded teams, including the 1999 and 2024 Huskies. Otherwise, UConn doesn’t appear to flinch wherever the bracket gods place them.

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FAMINE OR FEAST

It’s all or nothing for UConn.

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The Huskies have either won it all or bowed out before the Sweet 16 every year since the 2011 season, owning an unblemished 11-0 record during that time frame.

No Final Four flops. Not even an early Elite Eight exit.

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All of which is remarkable considering the program foundered between 2015 and 2019, missing the tournament entirely.

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HURLEY BURLEY

Winning consecutive March Madness titles is going to get you on some radars.

The Kentucky Wildcats came calling. As did the Los Angeles Lakers. The 53-year-old head coach told both “no.”

Hurley’s .857 winning percentage in tournament games ranks as the best in college basketball history, ahead of even John Wooden (.825) among coaches with 20-plus appearances.

Hurley crafted UConn’s culture through an old-school approach in the face of a changing college basketball landscape run by NIL and the portal. Players such as Alex Karaban have played all four years with the Huskies, winning two titles.

Last summer, Hurley told “60 Minutes” that half his roster considered transferring after the 2025 season. That same group is still in Storrs and now playing for another national title.

UCONN DYNASTY

If you want to build a title contender in the modern era of college basketball, you’re going to need a generous amount of NIL money and a healthy understanding of the transfer portal.

If you want to build a dynasty, study what Dan Hurley is doing.

The combative head coach is 165-69 in seven seasons, and a victory over Michigan would give him three championships in four years, placing him in elite company.

Only three schools have won back-to-back titles since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985: Duke, Florida and Hurley’s Huskies. UConn is the only school among them to win again two years later. That feat hasn’t been accomplished since the Wooden era of the 1960s and 70s.

THE LANDING

So how do we categorize UConn basketball? The Huskies aren’t a conventional dynasty and not exactly anything close to a traditional “Cinderella.”

After all, in mythology, Cinderella only goes to the ball once. The Huskies are habitual dancers under Hurley, even if they sometimes have to fight for an invitation to the dance.

UConn will be dancing with Michigan in the Finals in its quest for title No. 7. As a No. 2 seed, it’s one of the few more conventional ways they’ve risen through the brackets. But a dominant Wolverines squad stands in the way with a point spread that could reach 10 points before tip.

An upset win here won’t make UConn a Cinderella, but something else entirely, something unique in college basketball. The Huskies might be the sport’s first true Super Cinderella.