Seth Trimble Sparks Pandemonium as UNC Ends 25-Year Drought vs. Jon Scheyer’s Duke

This might go down as one of the best chases in history. In one of the most anticipated games of this week, the No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils locked horns with the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels, and by halftime, it felt like the Blue Devils were going home with another win after they built a 13-point lead. But Seth Trimble changed everything.

During the final few seconds of the game, the Tar Heels’ senior guard rose in the face of pressure and dropped a three-pointer that gave North Carolina its first lead of the night, 71–68. However, that shot didn’t just flip the scoreboard. It detonated the building.

Within seconds, the Dean E. Smith Center was sent into pandemonium. The fans stormed the court to celebrate the win, only to find out that 0.4 seconds were remaining on the clock. So the security had to send everyone back to their seats, and the equipment staff had to anxiously clear the hardwood of debris so the game could be finished, only to see the Blue Devils not make a difference, as the fans came back to the court again.

But there is a reason why the whole Dean Dome was going crazy, and it wasn’t just the win.

The Blue Devils began this game with an 18-5 lead over the Tar Heels, and through the first half, that’s the momentum they carried through every possession (41-29). Their offense was efficient. Their defensive pressure forced North Carolina into uncomfortable stretches. So it felt like the tone had been set.

But the Tar Heels men refused to accept it, as they shot 47% from the field and 42% from behind the arc to kill the Blue Devils’ lead and ultimately win the game.

While a victory over one of the strongest programs in the nation is a call for celebration itself, the 13-point deficit that the Tar Heels erased is their largest comeback victory over Duke in more than 25 years.

“It’s perfect. He was the one, because during this time of NIL and transfer portal, having a kid as accomplished as Seth to stay at one school for 4 years. That shot was made by the perfect person at the right time. He’s deserving of being remembered forever of the commitment and the devotion that he’s made to his teammates, to this program, to this university, and to this community. Couldn’t have gone to a better person, and I’m so proud and so happy for him in this moment,” head coach Hubert Davis said on Trimble’s game-winning shot during the post-game interview.

So with the regular season entering its final stretch, the Tar Heels will look to build on this historic win as they prepare for their next ACC challenge.

What’s next for Seth Trimble and the Tar Heels?

With this win under their belt, the Tar Heels have improved to 19-4 overall and 7-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. And to give credit where its due, this win wouldn’t have been possible without Caleb Wilson. ]

The freshman forward has been one of the must-watch players throughout the 2025-26 NCAA season, and in this game it showed why. Wilson led the team with 23 points, going 66.7% from the field and 100% from the Free-Throw making 6-of-6 shots. Seth Trimble, on the other hand, was the second-best scorer of this game, as he dropped 16 points, while making the most steals (3) in the game.

Imago Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts with guard Derek Dixon (3) in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

For their next game, the Tar Heels will play against the Miami Hurricanes on February 10th. A game predicted to be in the Hurricanes’ favor with 55% by ESPN. Following that, they will play against:

The Pittsburgh Panthers on February 14th.

The NC State Wolfpack on February 17th.

The Syracuse Orange on February 21st.

Including these, only eight games remain in their schedule before the regular season closes, and with four teams still ahead of them in the standings, their path to an ACC title won’t be easy. But their comeback against Duke proved North Carolina has the firepower and resilience to stay in the hunt.