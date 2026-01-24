Seton Hall vs UConn WBB Preview: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

UConn will play its third game in six days on Saturday when it faces Seton Hall in South Orange, N.J. Initially scheduled for Sunday, the game was preponed due to a ‘snow day’. The winter storm projections along the East Coast forced this change. Which means UConn gets less than 48 hours of turnaround time after their win over Georgetown.

In the last game, UConn took down Georgetown in an 83-42 victory on the road. They improved to 20-0 and stayed on top of the Big East at 10-0, marking their best start since they were 37-0 ahead of the 2018 National Championship Game. On the other hand, Seton Hall is coming off a win over Providence as well. Five Pirates scored at least nine points, as the Pirates secured a 73-57 victory. Ahead of their game against UConn, let’s look at how both teams fare.

How To Watch Seton Hall Vs UConn?

Date: Saturday, January. 24

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Walsh Gymnasium, South Orange, NJ

TV: NBC Sports Network

Stream: Peacock

Radio: UConn Sports Network (97.9 Fox Sports and affiliates)

Seton Hall vs UConn: Injury Report

Seton Hall:

Player Injury Status Jada Eads ACL Tear Out

UConn: Player Injury Status Ice Brady Knee inflammation Not expected Morgan Cheli Foot/ankle injury Not expected

Seton Hall vs UConn: Predicted Lineups

Seton Hall (14-5)

Shailyn Pinkney

Mariana Valenzuela

Zahara Bishop

Savannah Catalon

Jordana Codio

UConn (20-0)

Sarah Strong

Serah Williams

Ashlynn Shade

KK Arnold

Azzi Fudd

Seton Hall vs UConn: Match Preview and Prediction

On January 3, UConn wished the Pirates Happy New Year by beating them 84-48 at PeoplesBank Arena. KK Arnold, on her first game back after missing one due to a broken nose, set the tone with a 5-point, 5-assists and 5-steal performance. Sarah Strong led with 18 points while Azzi Fudd added 16. Allie Ziebell was the oil in UConn’s engine with four triples, while UConn’s defense got the better of the Pirates, scoring 35 points off Seton Hall’s 32 turnovers.

Metric Seton Hall Rank UConn Rank Points 71.7 ​ 91st ​ 89.8 ​ 3 Points Conceded 62.4 154th 51 1 Assists 13.8 ​ 145th ​ 24.1 ​ 1 Steals 10.2 ​ 69th ​ 15.7 ​ 4 Blocks 2.7 ​ 242nd ​ 5.1 ​ 23 Rebounds 38.6 ​ 112th ​ 37.8 ​ 1 Turnovers 15.4 ​ 116th ​ 13.1 ​ 26

The only hope the Pirates might have, less than a month from that clash, is that the Huskies might be tired. The lack of preparation between them, along with Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd deliberately playing 30+ minutes against Georgetown, puts some pressure on Geno Auriemma to rotate. But he was clear, the team is already preparing for March. “I just think if I don’t, I don’t think I’m being fair to them, and also getting them ready for the postseason as well,” he said. “So that was number one. Number two, let them play themselves out.”

Pirates have four players averaging in double digits, but the offense has faltered against elite defenses time and time again. On the other hand, UConn is as consistent as ever. They brushed aside Georgetown with ease and don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.

They did show some frailty in that third quarter, scoring just nine points, but Geno Auriemma was not worried about it after the game. It was a short blip, but Hall and Tony Bozella will hope it turns into a bigger one in this game. The ESPN analytics predictor gives UConn a whopping 98.95% chance. It is evident that UConn is stronger in every sense, and we can expect a blowout in this game.