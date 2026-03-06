Shaq’s Daughter Me’Arah O’Neal Catches Kim Mulkey’s Attention After Florida Loses Against Oklahoma

The stage is set for the SEC quarterfinals, and one of the most intriguing matchups will see Kim Mulkey’s LSU Lady Tigers face the Oklahoma Sooners. LSU enters the contest well-rested after receiving two byes to start the tournament, while Oklahoma booked its spot in the quarterfinals with a convincing 84–62 win over Florida. But while discussing the Sooners’ victory over Florida, Mulkey had her eyes on one player in particular from that game.

After appearing on the SEC Network to discuss the matchup that would ultimately determine LSU’s quarterfinal opponent, Kim Mulkey took a moment to highlight two Florida players who had caught her attention during the game.

The first player, unsurprisingly, was Florida superstar Liv McGill, who currently ranks among the top 10 scorers in the country. “Liv McGill. Wow. Just hope she misses some shots. She creates and makes her teammates better,” Mulkey said while breaking down the game. But she didn’t stop there. Mulkey also made sure to point out another Florida player who had impressed her during the matchup.

It was about Me’Arah O’Neal. “And then I don’t even want to talk about O’Neal. You know, that’s a name at LSU that none of us know about. Her dad sitting there watching it going, ‘that’s my baby right there.’” Mulkey said with a smile, acknowledging the familiar surname that still carries weight in Baton Rouge.

For those of you unaware, Me’Arah’s father is none other than Shaquille O’Neal, the three-time NBA Finals MVP. Shaq remains a beloved name in Louisiana after spending three memorable years proudly wearing the purple and gold before becoming an NBA legend. Because of that connection, many believed Me’Arah would eventually follow in his footsteps and join the Lady Tigers. Instead, she chose to carve out her own path.

Reports suggest Kim Mulkey did try to recruit Me’Arah O’Neal but ultimately wasn’t able to bring her to Baton Rouge. Missing out on a talent like O’Neal would have certainly stung, especially considering the leap she has taken in her sophomore season, averaging 13.6 points and 6.4 rebounds. Mulkey could have definitely used a player of her caliber in the Lady Tigers’ lineup, but in the end, that opportunity never materialized.

But it also served as the perfect opportunity for Kim Mulkey to closely scout the opposition, and the LSU coach will know that the upcoming quarterfinal clash will be anything but easy.

A Coaching Duel Brewing: Can Jennie Baranczyk Outsmart Kim Mulkey?

The upcoming SEC quarterfinal clash has all the ingredients of a thriller. The last time these two teams met, the Lady Tigers secured a convincing 91–72 win over the Sooners at the Lloyd Noble Center. But since that matchup, Jennie Baranczyk’s side has grown leaps and bounds. They won’t be an easy to beat by any means.

The Sooners are currently on a seven-game winning run, which includes wins over Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee — all ranked teams at the time of those matchups. Kim Mulkey is well aware of the threat Oklahoma poses, and during her appearance on the SEC Network, she pointed out how Raegan Beers could be a potential game changer for the Sooners.

“Well, the three ball for OU, you talk about Beers, but those three ball shooters aren’t very good without Beers in the game. Because they’re going to be easier to guard. When Beers is in the game, she can pick you apart because you have to concern yourself with the paint,” she said.

Beers won’t be the only player LSU will need to worry about, with Aaliyah Chavez also posing a serious threat. In the latest Top 16 reveal by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, the Sooners sit at No. 12, which means they are currently in position to host the first two rounds of the Big Dance. However, a win over the Lady Tigers could help them climb even higher in the rankings and further strengthen their tournament resume.

Do you see it happening?