Shaq’s Daughter Me’Arah O’Neal Announces Next Destination Amid Florida’s Major Transfer Portal Move

When Me’Arah O’Neal took her “difficult decision” to enter the transfer portal a couple of weeks back, hopes swirled around her that the Florida prodigy might now don that coveted purple and yellow that her father, “Diesel” Shaquille O’Neal, carried during his LSU days. But those hopes went out the window as reality set in, and she moved further north after announcing her new home while her former program continues their rebuilding without her.

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In an Instagram post, O’Neal confirmed that she’s staying in the SEC conference, but will don the Wildcat blue next season as she joins Kentucky for the two remaining years of her college eligibility. She posted a picture of herself in a Kentucky jersey and used a quote from the Psalms as her caption.

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“I give thanks to you that I was marvelously set apart. Your works are wonderful—I know that very well. (‭‭‭Psalms‬ ‭139‬‬:‭14‬) ,” O’Neal’s caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mearah Oneal (@mearahoneal_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The Kentucky move is highly touted on paper for O’Neal. While her stint with the Florida Gators helped O’Neal solidify her early footing in the program, she couldn’t sustain much success on the national stage. For context, in both her seasons, the Gators missed the NCAA tournament. In her freshman season, the team participated in the WBIT, but last season, they did not qualify for a postseason tournament.

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On the other hand, the Wildcats are coming off a Sweet 16 appearance under Kenny Brooks and also had a decent 25-11 record last season. As a result, this move will give O’Neal the opportunity to be a part of a top-tier, star-studded SEC team and compete for the March Madness title. Furthermore, her former team, the Florida Gators, is going through a coaching transition as they move from Kelly Rae Finley to Tammi Reiss.

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As a result, it’s quite certain that the program will go through a bit of a hiccup in its initial stretch under a new coach, making O’Neal’s Kentucky move sound even more feasible. On the contrary, O’Neal’s departure is a major loss for the Florida Gators, courtesy of the numbers she has produced in her two years (9.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game).

Besides, the Gators have lost crucial players like Liv McGill, their leading scorer last season (22.5 ppg). But they recently got a much-needed breather, bringing in a top talent like Kiyomi McMiller. In her two seasons at Rutgers and Penn State, McMiller has proved her mettle as a volume scorer, boasting a career average of 20.4 points.

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Imago Jan 19, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Me’Arah O’Neal (8) attemps a three-point basket against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Further, McMiller has earned All-Big Ten honors and will be a great value-add to the new head coach, Reiss. “Kiyomi is a relentless worker, lives in the gym, loves the game, and wants to win. Obviously, she is extremely skilled, and her handle is the best I have ever seen from a female,” the Gators head coach said of McMiller.

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Besides McMiller, the Gators have also landed players like Taliyah Parker from TCU and Moriah Murray from Penn State, who will pair with the former to help Reiss in replacing players like O’Neal and McGill. As the Florida Gators enter a new era, Me’Arah O’Neal will also look to seamlessly blend with the Kentucky roster in the upcoming season.

How Will Me’Arah O’Neal Fit Into Kentucky’s Scheme of Things?

From a roster perspective, Me’Arah O’Neal is that extra spark that the Wildcats want to build on the Round of 16 run this year. According to reports, the Wildcats top talent, Clara Strack, the team’s leading scorer, and Asia Boone are returning for the 2026-27 season. Additionally, the team has also added a couple of more talents before O’Neal: Ayanna Patterson from Connecticut and Alabama’s Diana Collins from the portal, while also landing top commits like Maddyn Greenway and Savvy Swords.

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All these talents put together definitely give the outlook of a championship-caliber team. In her two years with the Gators, O’Neal has shown flashes of her talent time and again. Most importantly, in the 2025-26 season, when she truly rediscovered herself as a starter on the team, Shaq’s daughter scored over 13 points per game, shooting 52% and 38% from beyond the arc, while dominating the boards with 6.4 rebounds.

Being a backcourt player most of the time, O’Neal is also a formidable defensive presence on the court and, on top of that, has forward-like skills similar to her father’s, which will help the Wildcats even more next season. Furthermore, it doesn’t leave much doubt about a player’s caliber when an NBA legend like Shaq rallies behind her skill set, calling her the best hooper in the family.

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“My baby is the best athlete in the family because she can do it all,” Shaq said for her daughter a few days back. “She’s not an old-school player. She’s the new pick-your-type player, so I’m going to give her the title. She can shoot, she can dribble. She can’t be fazed when it comes to certain things.”

All in all, with O’Neal adding to Kentucky’s core, the team’s perimeter play is in safe hands for the upcoming two years. And without a doubt, it will raise the ceiling of the Wildcats. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how Me’Arah O’Neal adjusts to a different system under a new head coach as she moves on from her acclimated setup at Florida.