“She Fills a Need That We Have”: Geno Auriemma Secures Commitment After Michigan Loss as No. 9 Recruit Picks Huskies Over Five Rivals

The UConn Huskies have finally secured the commitment of one of the top 10 prospects in the high school Class of 2027. With Sydney Savoury now off the board, only three players from ESPN’s top 10 rankings remain uncommitted. And just as the Huskies managed to secure Savoury’s signature, Geno Auriemma will likely face stiff competition from other top programs looking to land the remaining elite prospects. For now, however, the legendary coach has every reason to celebrate his latest recruiting victory.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Savoury verbally committed to UConn on November 6, 2026, before officially signing her letter of intent on November 11. The five-star prospect chose Auriemma’s program ahead of several other top contenders, including North Carolina, Texas, USC, Notre Dame, and UCLA. For the Huskies’ head coach, this is certainly a reason for excitement, as Savoury is precisely the kind of player who addresses an important need on his roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are super excited that Syd is coming to UConn,” Auriemma said, as shared by Daniel Connolly. “She comes from a terrific family, and she’s a terrific player. She’s a big guard that can score at every level. Sydney competes; that’s one thing I love about her. She’s such a competitor. She fills a need that we have for a big wing, and we think she’ll be a great addition to the team.”

Savoury is a five-star, 6-foot shooting guard from Belleville High School in Michigan who ranks among the premier scorers in the Class of 2027. Rated No. 9 overall by ESPN and No. 5 in the 247Sports Composite, she is an aggressive offensive player who can hunt three-pointers off the catch, attack defenders off the dribble, and finish through contact at the rim. Her scoring versatility and competitive approach make her an exciting addition to Auriemma’s backcourt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, during her junior year, Savoury averaged 27.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. Her outstanding production earned her the MaxPreps Michigan Player of the Year award while helping Belleville High School finish with an impressive 25-2 record.

It continued the dominance she showed during her sophomore campaign, when she averaged 27.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.4 steals per game. That performance earned her the Gatorade Michigan Player of the Year award and helped lead Belleville to the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 1 State Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Savoury has also had the opportunity to represent Team USA on the international stage, winning a gold medal at the 2026 FIBA U18 Women’s AmeriCup. And that same year, she made more history by becoming the first-ever Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Tournament of Champions MVP after averaging 21.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

It is therefore hardly surprising that Savoury attracted the level of attention she did, receiving a total of 45 offers from programs across the country. However, despite having several attractive options, including USC, North Carolina, Texas, Notre Dame, and UCLA among her top choices, the five-star guard eventually decided that UConn was where she wanted to continue her basketball journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Savoury previously shared, several factors influenced her decision to eventually commit to the Huskies. One particularly important aspect was the relationship she developed with head coach Geno Auriemma and associate head coach Chris Dailey. The two coaches played a significant role in her recruitment, making the process comfortable and helping her understand what being part of the UConn program would mean.

“I’ve talked to obviously Coach Geno [Auriemma] and then Coach [Chris] Dailey. They’ve been honestly my two main recruiters, and they’ve just been really nice to talk to,” Savoury said prior to her official commitment. “I think the biggest thing about Geno is he’s so down to earth, and it’s really easy to have a conversation with him and Coach Dailey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, beyond the relationships she developed with the coaching staff and the opportunity to compete in a winning environment, the dream of one day playing in the WNBA is another obvious factor for Savoury. And what better place to pursue that ambition than a program with UConn’s history of developing professional basketball players?

“I want to be developed at the highest level. I want to go to a place that has produced WNBA players, but also has a plan for me,” Savoury said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, the journey to the professional league is still years away, and there is plenty of work to do before that dream becomes a reality. For now, however, Savoury’s focus will be on making the most of her final high school season before eventually bringing her talents to Storrs and beginning the next chapter of her basketball career with the Huskies.

WNBA Dreams, Winning Culture and Geno Auriemma: No. 9 Recruit Sydney Savoury Explains UConn Decision

Reaching the WNBA is the ultimate dream for many young female basketball players. But getting there requires more than talent. It takes the right environment, coaching, and development. For Sydney Savoury, Geno Auriemma’s UConn program offers exactly that, and she wants to be part of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I chose UConn because of its incredible culture, dedicated coaching staff and tradition of excellence and winning,” Savoury told ESPN. “The program’s championship mentality, high standards and commitment to pushing athletes to reach their full potential both on and off the court are everything I want to be a part of.”

For Savoury, the appeal of joining the Huskies goes beyond what she can accomplish on the basketball court. She believes the program offers an environment where she can continue developing as a player while also growing academically and personally.

“I truly believe UConn is the perfect place for me to continue growing as a player, student and person. I am beyond grateful for this opportunity and cannot wait to get started and be part of such a special program,” Savoury said.

ADVERTISEMENT

And ultimately, Coach Geno Auriemma and UConn represent an opportunity for Savoury to receive the kind of development she believes will put her in the best position to achieve her long-term ambition of reaching the WNBA. The young guard understands that playing under one of college basketball’s most successful coaches comes with high expectations, but that is precisely the kind of challenge she wants.

“I know that he’s going to coach me hard, and he’s sent so many players to the WNBA. That’s obviously my goal down the line, so I think just obviously with the coaching and the winning pedigree, that would be awesome,” she said.

And of course, there is certainly plenty of evidence to support her confidence in the program’s ability to prepare players for the professional level. More than fifty players coached by Geno Auriemma at UConn have been selected in the WNBA Draft, and even more than that have made WNBA rosters when accounting for undrafted free agents and early league allocations. In fact, UConn leads all collegiate programs in WNBA Draft history, highlighted by 29 first-round selections.

With that kind of history behind the program, there is little doubt that UConn offers an attractive pathway for a player whose ultimate ambition is to reach the WNBA.