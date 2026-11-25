South Carolina needed someone to take charge against No. 7 UConn, and Tessa Johnson answered the call with a career-high 32 points. With Joyce Edwards out, the senior guard took over the scoring and helped No. 1 South Carolina secure a 65-56 victory on November 24. Now, head coach Dawn Staley believes it was her confidence and hard work. She also revealed the message she had given Johnson about keeping her shots coming, even after missing a few.

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“I thought she had to be that way,” Staley said after the victory. “You miss one you miss two, you take the next shot. You step up and you confidently shoot it,” she said.

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With Edwards out, Johnson had to take on a bigger role. She stayed confident, kept attacking, and gave South Carolina the scoring support it needed against UConn.

Johnson finished the game with 32 points, six rebounds, three steals, and one block in 38 minutes. She made 10 of her 24 shots from the field, including three three-pointers. She also made nine of her 10 free throws.

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According to ESPN journalist Alexa Philippou, Johnson had already scored more than 30 points with 3:02 left in the game. Philippou also highlighted how important her performance was for South Carolina in a post on X.

The journalist was referring to South Carolina’s November 15 game against USC. Johnson scored 28 points in an 89-85 win. She made nine of her 16 field-goal attempts, including three three-pointers, and converted seven of her eight free throws.

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Just nine days later, Johnson went past that career-best mark against UConn. Scoring 28 and 32 points against ranked teams made her contribution even more important.

Staley also pointed to something that often goes unnoticed when a player has a big scoring night.

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“I mean, what you’re seeing is a product of a player that is always in a gym. You know, her routines are great her habits are great,” Staley explained. “Like, you see things you know, you experience, and you know when to insert yourself you know when to when to be super aggressive.”

Johnson working on the same shots and the preparation helps her make difficult shots look easier when she steps onto the court.

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Johnson’s shooting numbers also explain why Staley trusts her. Before the UConn game, she was averaging 15.7 points per game this season. She was shooting 47.7% from the field and 46.7% from three-point range. She had also made 90% of her free throws.

Her regular-season scoring average has increased in each of her first three college seasons. According to Fox Sports’ season statistics, she averaged 5.9 points in 2023-24, 8.5 in 2024-25, and 12.9 in 2025-26. Her role and responsibilities have continued to grow with every season.

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Joyce Edwards’ absence and South Carolina’s unbeaten run highlight team effort

Another important part of Staley’s explanation was Joyce Edwards’ absence. The Gamecocks played without their leading scorer because of an illness. Her absence left a big gap in South Carolina’s offense. The team did not have its usual 20-point scorer available.

“You didn’t have a a twenty-point score in the lineup. So she knew she had to take some of the the brunt of, of missing out on on Joyce,” Staley said.

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The coach also praised Edwards and explained how serious her illness was.

“Joyce is a killer Like, it, I mean, she’s she’s really sick in order for her not to even try to attempt to play this game today.”

Johnson was not the only player who stepped up. Staley also praised Adhel Tac and Ashlyn Watkins for their contributions. Watkins finished with seven points, eight rebounds, four steals, and three blocks. Agot Makeer also added 12 points.

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Johnson’s performance also helped South Carolina extend its winning start to seven games. The Gamecocks have beaten Maryland (101-93), North Carolina (84-39), Clemson (65-44), USC (89-85), Florida Gulf Coast (116-58), Providence (72-43), and UConn (65-56).

The UConn game was a much tougher challenge because both teams struggled to score. South Carolina made only 31.7% of its field-goal attempts, while UConn shot just 26.6%. Sarah Strong led the Huskies with 22 points and 12 rebounds. However, South Carolina’s defensive pressure stopped UConn from finding its usual rhythm on offense.

Staley explained that disrupting UConn’s system was a major part of the game plan. She described the Huskies’ offense as a well-organized machine and stressed the importance of making life difficult for Sarah Strong.

For Johnson, however, the night meant much more than another win. She proved that she could take charge when a key teammate was unavailable. Staley’s comments also showed that the confidence Johnson displayed against UConn did not come overnight. It was the result of regular practice, strong habits, and the belief to keep shooting even after a miss.