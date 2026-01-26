Shea Ralph Doesn’t Hide Frustration With Vanderbilt After 1st Loss vs. South Carolina

There was no better time for No.4 Vanderbilt to turn the tables on No.2 South Carolina. The Gamecocks were coming off a deflating loss to Oklahoma, while Shea Ralph’s side was 20-0, an undefeated start that included wins over LSU and Michigan. However, Dawn Staley and Co. showed Vanderbilt the reality, handing them their first defeat with the scoreline reading 103-74.

The Commodores were outclassed. Even after scoring 12 3-pointers, South Carolina unleashed 10 while also forcing 20 turnovers. Shea Ralph was met by speed as South Carolina scored 21 points on the fastbreak. They also lost the battle on the boards 32-26. While the numbers show the gap between the two, Shea Ralph was extremely disappointed in one particular thing: their lack of spirit.

“I would have loved to go undefeated. Did I think we would? You know, but for as crappy as we played today, for a lot of that game, especially in the second quarter, in the beginning of the third, we were in it,” Ralph told the media. “We can never let the wind go out of our sails. We can never lay down and die. And I think for me, that was what was most disappointing and embarrassing, right? We just didn’t play like ourselves. And at points in the game, it looked like we quit. And that just can’t be who we are.”

