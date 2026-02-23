Shea Ralph Reveals Mikayla Blakes’ Locker Room Role Amid Looming SEC Milestone

In a narrow win over an arch-rival, it wasn’t just Mikayla Blakes’ on-court dominance that stood out; it was the unseen influence that has her coach, Shea Ralph, talking about greatness and a looming SEC milestone.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Mikalya Blakes’ Vanderbilt got the better of Kentucky in an 81-79 thriller. When asked about it in the post-game press conference, Ralph highlighted Blakes’ all-around prowess, which makes her a special player.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not as eloquent as I probably need to be to kind of put that into words,” Ralph said. “I do know great players, though. I do know what it feels like to be part of a great team and to be around great players, and I have both. So, with Mikaela, we never talk about that stuff. Kid never looks at it, she doesn’t talk about it. A lot of times, she passes when I want her to shoot it, but that’s what makes her so good, because at the end of the day, everybody, including her on our team, all they care about is winning.”

Ralph further highlighted that Blakes’ performance also uplifts the energy of the locker room as it motivates freshman players like Aubrey Galvan to contribute more on the court. “What she can do for us is all the things you see her do when we win big games, and we need it every point. She makes big plays in big moments, and that helps Aubrey go, if she’s going to do, I got to do it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With 35 points in the Kentucky game, Blakes has already become the first player in the conference to have ten 30+ scores this season. She tops the nation’s scoring charts, averaging 26.3 points per game. If Blakes can end the season as the national scoring champion, she will become the first player from the SEC to achieve it since Seimone Augustus (2005-06).

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Ralph’s assessment of Blakes’ clutch performances is quite appropriate. In Vanderbilt’s six wins against ranked teams this season, Blakes has scored 30+ in five of them. Ralph already termed Blakes as the best player in the nation right now, and the numbers will only add more weight to her claims.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Women’s Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Second Round-Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Mar 6, 2025 Greenville, SC, USA Vanderbilt Commodores guard Mikayla Blakes 1 celebrates against the Tennessee Lady Vols during the first half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena SC USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xScottxKinserx 20250306_jla_im2_143

Inspired by Blakes, Galvan also recorded 20 points, including a 17-foot jumper to give the Commodores a lead with less than 10 seconds remaining in the game. Subsequently, Blakes increased the lead further by splitting one of her two free throws in the dying second, after being fouled by Kentucky’s Toni Morgan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justine Pissott also played an important defensive role, complementing Blakes and Galvan. With Mikayla Blakes having a career season and Aubrey Galvan making important contributions, Shea Ralph’s team is looking quite formidable.

Blakes’ historic season has Vanderbilt looking like a legitimate threat, but Coach Ralph knows that individual brilliance must translate to team success when the calendar turns to March.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shea Ralph reveals battle plans for March Madness

With the win over Kentucky, the Vanderbilt Commodores are now joint second in the SEC conference with Texas. Shea Ralph’s team is 25-3 overall and 11-3 in the season, with two games remaining in the regular season. They are in a comfortable spot for now, given the conference tournament and March Madness.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Ralph isn’t letting her team relax; instead, she is ensuring they practice with the same intensity they would for the National Championships.

“I think in order for us to continue and to be ready, our job is to prepare, and it’s our players’ job to bring resiliency and perseverance, and that’s it. I think that’s really simple, but I do love playing in the SEC because you got to show up every night. It’s created a habit for us in practice, and it’s going to be the same when we go to March.”

For now, their attention will be on the upcoming game against No.25 Alabama. They host the Crimson Tide on February 26, followed by an away contest against Tennessee. What are your expectations from these games? Do let us know in the comments.