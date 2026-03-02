Shea Ralph Shares Emotional Take on Mikayla Blakes’ Full-Circle Tennessee Moment

In a game that was defined by Vanderbilt’s strong outing and Tennessee’s reckoning, Mikayla Blakes quietly crept into the headlines again. On most occasions this season, Blakes has shone brightly through her performances on the court. But on Sunday, a feel-good moment unfolded for the Vanderbilt guard, as shared by her head coach, Shea Ralph.

Speaking at the post-game press conference, Ralph revealed how Vanderbilt’s last tour to Knoxville in the 2023-24 season and the commitment from a certain Rutgers Prep School Graduate shaped the Commodores-Lady Vols game on Sunday.

“So, the last time we were in this building, we lost, and on the way home, Mikayla Blakes committed,” Ralph said. “That was a really cool moment. Now fast forward a couple of years, we’re back in this building with her on our team, and we get a win. It just feels like these things are fate, something’s happening here. It’s exciting to be part of that, so it’s personal for me, but it always is because I love the game. I love the history of the game.”

January 22, 2024, was the last date when the Commodores traveled to the Food City Center in Knoxville to face Tennessee. The Lady Vols triumphed 73-64, and it was the same day Blakes committed to the Commodores. Little did Ralph and the Vanderbilt front office know that, fast-forward two years, not many would remember this defeat; rather, the Commodores community would find a player who would turn the program’s fortunes around.

And when they were on the road again at Knoxville, that No.10 recruit of the 2024 class was the one who was at the heart of it. On Sunday, Mikayla Blakes scored 34 points with 12 of 23 from the field and 6 of 9 from deep, singlehandedly tilting the game in the Commodores’ favor.

Blakes didn’t just stop there. She continued her impressive performance on a two-way role, registering 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals. It was a very emotional moment for Ralph and also Blakes as her commitment news that once felt like a second or third page news has truly emerged as the shining armor two years later.

And she wasn’t alone in her heroics. Freshman Aubrey Galvan provided the perfect one-two punch, pouring in 24 points of her own to help the Commodores secure the victory.

With this win, the Commodores improved their record to 27-3 and 13-3 in the season. Despite this sheer consistency, Shea Ralph’s team couldn’t bag an SEC title. But with Blakes’ impressive form, Ralph’s team can be hopeful of a deep run in the upcoming tournaments.

Mikayla Blakes Continues Her Sensational Season as She Adds Another Record to Her Name

Blakes’ sophomore season has been a generational run so far. She isn’t just leading the nation in points; she’s also seen several records tumble. Just a few days ago, she became the first SEC player to record ten 30+ scores in a single season. She followed it with two more 30+ points in the subsequent two games against Alabama and Tennessee.

These performances have made her the first SEC player this century to average 30 points per game. The significance of this run is immense, given the teams she has faced. In a tough, challenging conference with a strong strength of schedule, Blakes has dismantled strong defenses with ease, presenting a strong case for the Naismith Player of the Year award.

Blakes’ performances have earned immense praise from head coach Shea Ralph, who called her “the best player in the country.” However, the Vanderbilt guard’s job is far from over for now. With important events like the SEC Conference tournament and the March Madness coming up, Blakes will have to step up even more as her team might face the likes of UConn and South Carolina in the business end of the tournament.

Led by Mikayla Blakes, the Vanderbilt Commodores are strong contenders for the National Championship. But the road to glory begins on Saturday (March 07). What are your predictions for Vanderbilt in their upcoming tournaments? Do let us know in the comments.