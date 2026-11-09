“Shedding the Brace”: Chloe Kitts Delivers Double-Double Without Knee Brace as Dawn Staley Highlights Major Comeback Step

Chloe Kitts caught the loose ball near the baseline. Despite being trapped between three North Carolina defenders, she lifted a bank shot for an and-one. This was the former SEC Tournament MVP’s first attempt to regain her muscle memory since her devastating injury a year ago. While Kitts showed a glimpse of her old self in the Gamecocks’ dominating win, head coach Dawn Staley was happier about her forward playing without her knee brace.

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“I think shedding the brace is probably one of the biggest things that she could have done,” Staley said during postgame presser. “But I think she got rid of the brace because psychologically she just wanted that comfort.”

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Kitts played her second game on Sunday after missing the entirety of the Gamecocks’ last season. In South Carolina’s last game against Maryland in Paris, she played with the brace. Against No. 12 North Carolina, while Kitts’ feet seemed hesitant at times, she could still dominate.

“We all know what Chloe can do. Chloe can get a double-double like that,” Staley said, snapping her fingers. “Chloe is a glue player who is very unselfish, and she can find other players. Today was a good example of what she’s capable of. I think muscle memory will get her back to those times in which she can be counted on.”

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The Gamecocks star led her team with a 17-point double-double in the 84-39 win. She added 10 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal in 18 minutes while shooting 7-of-12 from the field.

Kitts is also one of the three players on the roster who were part of the Gamecocks’ championship team in 2024. Kitts, Tessa Johnson and Ashlyn Watkins were part of that team. While she can provide the team with points, rebounds and defensive stops, Kitts’ leadership remains a big part of her contribution.

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Kitts tore her ACL in October 2025 during practice, which would keep her out of action for a year. It was Kitts’ second game since returning from the devastating injury. She had been practising and playing with a knee brace since she could resume her workouts.

For someone who had made basketball her life, the idea of re-injuring her knee and never playing basketball again can be a scary feeling.

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“I feel great,” Kitts said. “Every day, I’m just trying to get my confidence back. But my body feels good, and my team gives me confidence every day, and I’m just super blessed to be back out there.”

NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal – Vanderbilt vs South Carolina Mar 7, 2025 Greenville, SC, USA South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts 21 shoots a free throw against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena SC USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJimxDedmonx 20250307_jla_db2_074

When she took the court against Maryland in the season-opener, she was a bit hesitant to take off the brace. Removing the brace is a big milestone for Kitts, which will eventually give her the psychological confidence to play her natural game. She now realizes that the experience has also come to her rescue.

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“I actually feel more relaxed than when I used to play (before the injury),” Kitts said. “I think the game has definitely slowed down a bit for me. And I’m just trying to do whatever I can to help the team.”

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The Gamecocks had a five-point lead after the first quarter. But the game was decided in the next two quarters after they outscored North Carolina 51-16 in the second and third quarters and forced 17 turnovers. During those two periods, the Tar Heels scored only six baskets.

“I was really, really proud of the group that finished the game because they just picked up where everybody else left off, and they executed on both sides of the basketball, and it’s all creating more and more depth,” Staley said. “We need more of that. Hopefully, with them experiencing playing, like really great minutes because North Carolina never, never gave up, so it was a great opportunity for all of us to learn.”

Watkins had 10 rebounds, but failed to score a point in the game. Tessa Johnson contributed 12 points and Joyce Edwards added 15 points. Freshman Jerzy Robinson scored 10 points.

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The Gamecocks’ season-opener against Maryland was messy, to say the least. After a 28-point lead in the first half, they were barely able to contain the Terrapins in the next two quarters and escaped with a 101-93 win. But Staley is not losing her mind because she knows that despite being No. 1 ranked, her team is a work in progress. The Gamecocks will face Clemson in the next game later this week.