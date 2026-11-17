Dawn Staley keeps asking her former players the same question. It is not about points or minutes. It is simpler than that: are you learning? Staley coaches South Carolina, but her message follows her players into the WNBA, where rookies who once played heavy minutes now find themselves watching from the bench. One of them plays alongside Caitlin Clark.

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“You have to sit and learn,” said Dawn Staley per WACH FOX’s Clair Foley on X. “Like if you’re not in the game, you have to be learning. That’s probably the most important thing I tell our WNBA players who don’t play every game.”

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Then she named names: “Are you learning? Ryan Medina, are you learning? Raven [Johnson], are you learning?”

Johnson is one of the players Staley has in mind. The Indiana Fever rookie, who played under her at South Carolina, is also Caitlin Clark’s teammate. However, she averaged just 10.9 minutes per game during the regular season.

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Staley explained why the message matters most for rookies. In college, they are used to playing a lot. In the pros, they often find themselves sitting on the bench. But an opportunity will come at some point in the season, and a player has to be ready when it does.

Johnson eventually got that opportunity in the playoffs. Her playing time increased to 20.7 minutes per game, largely because a season-ending leg injury sidelined backup guard Tyasha Harris. And she made the most of it. Johnson played 22 minutes off the bench and scored 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting. She added two steals, an assist, and a three-pointer. The Fever lost 102-85, but she was one of the few bright spots.

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Clark liked what she saw, praising Johnson’s offensive contribution and defensive effort. She said Johnson puts in the work and can be counted on. Johnson also saw more playing time than some veterans during the playoffs.

But Dawn Staley isn’t just preaching this to her former players in the WNBA. She expects the same approach from her current South Carolina team. The Gamecocks have repeatedly stressed the need for more depth, and that starts with players making the most of whatever minutes they get. Some have already done that when given the opportunity. Her staff is also discussing whether to put one player into the game earlier to see what she can bring.

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The eventual champions, the Golden State Valkyries, had their own examples of players turning limited opportunities into meaningful contributions.

Guard Kaitlyn Chen was waived before the 2025 season and re-signed a month later. This past June, she scored 15 points off the bench against the Dallas Wings during a career-high stretch of minutes, shooting 7-of-10. Paige Bueckers said that when the opportunity came, Chen “ran with it.”

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Kaila Charles had also been cut by several teams before Golden State signed her. In Game 1 of the Finals, she grabbed three defensive rebounds in the final 1 minute and seven seconds to help seal the win.

“I was staying ready for my moment,” she said.

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Golden State’s bench also set a scoring record, averaging 35.9 points per game.

The same lesson played out in Atlanta, where an unexpected injury forced the Dream to turn to a veteran they needed to step up. When Allisha Gray left Game 1 of the semifinals with a hand injury, DeWanna Bonner stepped in and scored 23 points with nine rebounds in a win over New York.

Not everyone sees it the same way, though. Fever guard Lexie Hull offered another perspective during her exit interview.

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“With more time on the court, I think it’s easier to kind of let the game come, feel comfortable, and just play basketball.”

That tension between needing playing time to develop and having to earn it is exactly where Staley’s message comes into play. Players need minutes to get comfortable, and coaches often give those minutes to players who show something when they get them.

That is why Staley’s question matters at both levels. Her WNBA players sit and learn, while her No. 1-ranked Gamecocks look for depth in every game. When a bench player’s name gets called, there is little time to figure things out. For Raven Johnson and others like her, the answer to “Are you learning?” may decide who gets the next opportunity.