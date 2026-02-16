“Smallest Player Working Hard”: Niele Ivey Reveals Notre Dame’s X-Factor After Latest Win

For a team that was looking to chase its ACC regular-season supremacy from last season, Notre Dame has found itself well down the order. The team has struggled immensely with roster depth and currently sits ninth in the conference. They have steadied their season to some extent in the last few games, with improvements quite prevalent too in their last 12-point win over NC State, and head coach Niele Ivey feels there’s one X-factor that is binding her team together, and it’s not very surprising.

The reality set in at the post-game press conference when Ivey was asked about Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo’s rebounding skills, despite just being 5’6. In reply, Ivey went straight to the point, pinpointing that Hidalgo’s intensity and work ethic, even on the boards, despite having a small height, uplift the tempo of the team and are the driving force behind Notre Dame’s success.

“I think it gives our team energy when we see somebody like the smallest person on the player that’s flying around,” Ivey said. “It’s contagious, I mean, every time she’s on the floor, 50-50 balls, she’s going after every rebound. It changes the mentality of the team when you have everybody working so hard, and one of your smallest players working hard.”

For context, Hidalgo is second in terms of rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame’s talisman has 144 boards to her name, averaging 6.0 per game. She trails just behind Cassandre Prosper, who averages 7.5 this season. But the contrast lies in the physicality. Prosper is much taller (6’3″) than Hidalgo, suggesting that for the latter, it is the intensity that matters, not physicality. Additionally, Hidalgo is one of the few players under 5’8″ to average at least 6 rebounds per season.

Hidalgo’s prowess on the boards was on display in the Fighting Irish’s latest win over NC State. This expertise and sharpness to drive towards loose balls on either side of the court doesn’t just help her team gain possession but also defend their rim tightly.

With her rebounding prowess, Hidalgo also topped the charts in the NC State game with 19 points, 6 assists, and steals each. All in all, there’s no doubt that with a lack of depth and limited rotations, Hannah Hidalgo has always been the go-to for Niele Ivey in the entire season. And she clearly hasn’t disappointed her boss, as she currently leads the team in three metrics: Points, Assists, and Steals, despite limited support.

This win over a top-ranked ACC team (4th), NC State, will definitely help the team regain some confidence, especially given they defeated NC State for the first time since the 2022-23 season. With Hidalgo’s formidable carry job, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are striding towards the March Madness ceiling.

What’s Next for Niele Ivey and Hannah Hidalgo?

With a 12-point Quad 1 victory over NC State, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have improved their records to 16-9 and 8-6. On top of that, it has also put them in a strong position to break into the top 25 of the NET rankings. Niele Ivey and Hannah Hidalgo’s side currently sits 26th, up from 29th.

Yet despite that, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish can’t afford to lift their foot off the pedal. They have four games left in the season: Wake Forest, SMU, Syracuse, and No.9 Louisville. These games will be crucial for the Fighting Irish if they want to make it to the March Madness this season. The unranked games might be routine appearances for Hidalgo’s side. But the last game of their regular season against the Cardinals is what they must be wary of.

Ivey’s side hasn’t defeated a single top-10 ranked team in the season. Moreover, they were also defeated by the Cardinals earlier in the season, when they lost 79-66 despite Hidalgo’s 24 points. And the last time they faced a ranked opponent this season was against No. 1 UConn, when they lost 85-47.

Thus, it’s quite a concerning trend for the Fighting Irish. Having said that, the Cardinals’ game on March 1 becomes their trial by fire for the season. A win in the game would mean another Quad 1 win for the team, positioning them quite comfortably in the rankings. However, for now, they will prepare for their immediate opponent, Wake Forest. The game is set to tip off on February 19 at the LJVM Coliseum. Can Notre Dame make it two W’s in a row? Do let us know in the comments.