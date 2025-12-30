Solo Ball Injury Update: Dan Hurley Announces Decision on Injured Guard Ahead of Xavier Matchup

As the UConn Huskies gear up for a pivotal conference matchup against Xavier to start 2026, a lingering question mark over the health of key guard Solo Ball has clouded their preparation. Now, the Huskies coach, Dan Hurley, has finally provided an update.

While speaking at the pre-game Media Availability, Dan Hurley confirmed that Solo Ball was back to practice, and he is glad that most of his roster got in a lot of reps during practice.

“Yeah, I think Solo being out of there from a defensive-offensive standpoint. I think we do a lot of things to get Solo opportunities, so having a guy not in there, especially with the way he played out the DePaul game the year before and the way he played in the Butler game, looking like his sophomore year self.”

“So, but I think he’s been able to get healthy and get into this. He’s had four straight days of practice. He’ll get a fifth day tomorrow, and he’ll be ready to go,” Dan Hurley said about how integral Solo is in the Huskies lineup and how he has a great possibility of returning against Xavier.

Imago Dec 16, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) reacts after his three point basket against the Butler Bulldogs in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Hurley’s comment truly reminded us how Solo had single-handedly dismantled DePaul in their early encounter this year in January. Seven 3-pointers and a “Solo” free throw that took his total to 22 points, putting up a clinical win (81-68) on that fateful day. He was coasting in his recent game, against Butler, scoring a career high 26 points, 2 assists, and 5 rebounds, but then an injury forced him away from action.

But now he will be back, and that will be nothing but reassuring for UConn. The prospect of him taking the front court along with an in-form Alex Karaban is surely a salivating affair for any Husky fan, keeping in mind the touch they are in at the moment.

Not Just Solo Ball, But Forward Alex Karaban Might Add to Xavier’s Woes

Solo Ball might not be the only one that Xavier needs to be wary of. The 6’8″ Alex Karaban is also strengthening Dan Hurley’s ranks with his strong physical presence. Karaban has been on a decent hoop scoring spree this year, and his last two games against Texas (18 points) and DePaul (21 points) bear testament to that.

Karaban is enjoying a solid season under Dan Hurley, averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting an efficient 52.4% from the field.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 20, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) during the first half against the Villanova Wildcats at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

“I think it’s changed my freshman year, yeah, it’s definitely changed. I went through a lot of growing pains my freshman year, sophomore year got better, junior year, in general, we weren’t a good defensive team, and now it’s better. So yeah, I think it’s gotten better ever since my freshman year moving so far,” said Karaban on how his overall game has improved over the years.

Truly, Karaban’s defensive potential has seen a gradual progress over the years; his rebounds have gone up (4.5 in 2022-23) to 5.3 presently, blocks have gone up from 0.7 – 1.1 currently, and steals have gone up from 0.5 in 2022-23 to 0.9 in the year 2025-26. If anybody can do the most damage against Xavier its him, and rival coach Rick Pitino should find a way to neutralize him at all costs if he hopes to win.