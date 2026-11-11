“Sometimes You Get a Little Pushback”: Dawn Staley Stresses Need for South Carolina, Other NCAA Teams to Establish Identity

South Carolina’s 31-point lead over Maryland had dwindled to just six with 42 seconds remaining. The Gamecocks survived that late scare with a 101–93 victory before following it with an 84–39 win over North Carolina, but Dawn Staley’s latest message focused on something beyond the results: allowing the team to establish a selfhood of its own.

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The No. 1 Gamecocks entered the week with a 2–0 record after defeating No. 20 Maryland 101–93 in Paris and No. 12 North Carolina 84–39 in Charlotte. During a recent interview with 107.5 The Game, Staley discussed the balance between a coaching staff’s vision and the identity players develop together.

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“You want the team to figure out its identity,” said Staley. “Obviously, the coaches have a lot to do with what we think our potential is as a team. Sometimes we’re all synced up, and sometimes you get a little pushback.”

Staley’s comments came on 107.5 The Game’s X feed, and reflected her understanding that coaches and players may not always see a team’s potential in exactly the same way. She explained that a group eventually develops its own personality and a genuine way of doing things.

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One reason for this season’s roster needing to find a sense of self could be the number of incoming players. Dawn Staley lost some of her best players from last season to the 2026 WNBA draft. Raven Johnson, Ta’Niya Latson, and Madina Okut all made their way to the big leagues. In turn, Staley recruited transfer student Jordan Lee and freshmen Oliviyah Edwards, Jerzy Robinson, Kaeli Wynn, Kelsi Andrews, and Justine Loubens. The newcomers will have to make their own way in the team alongside the established veterans.

Rather than forcing every player to follow the coaching staff’s preferred approach, Staley believes coaches must recognize how the team wants to function together.

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Dawn Staley Believes Coaches Must Let South Carolina Find Its Own Identity

Staley views the coaching staff’s responsibility as providing direction without interfering unnecessarily with the players’ progress. “Coaches are not to get in the way of teams and their success,” she said. Her approach allows the players to develop their own style while giving coaches the responsibility of recognizing when their guidance is needed.

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She explained that coaches should step in when players need them most. Outside those moments, Staley believes the staff should give the group room to express its abilities. “Otherwise, just get out of the way and allow some of this talent to just play itself out and just guide them,” she said.

Staley also described the identity that develops within a team as something belonging to the players. In her explanation, the group develops its own personality and way of doing things, and the coaching staff has to learn to work with that rather than constantly redirect it. She summarized that approach by saying the coaches should “just kind of flow with it.”

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South Carolina’s roster provides useful context for that philosophy. The Gamecocks brought back nine players with remaining eligibility for the 2026–27 season, while adding the players mentioned previously. Seven of the returning players appeared during the previous season, while Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins returned after missing it. That combination gives Staley an established group alongside newcomers adjusting to the program.

The season opener against Maryland offered an early example of the challenges that can emerge during competition. South Carolina led 61–33 at halftime and built an advantage of as many as 31 points. However, Maryland mounted a second-half comeback and cut the deficit to six before the Gamecocks secured their 101–93 victory. The result provided an early reminder that maintaining control throughout a game requires more than establishing an initial advantage.

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South Carolina followed with a much more comfortable performance against North Carolina on November 8. The Gamecocks defeated the No. 12 Tar Heels 84–39, holding them to 25% shooting from the field. They also outrebounded North Carolina 48–33 and forced 24 turnovers, producing a convincing defensive performance in their second game of the season.

Staley’s emphasis on player-driven identity is not new. Ahead of the 2023–24 season, following the departure of several key players from her 2022 championship group, she discussed allowing the incoming roster to establish its own identity. At the 2024 SEC Basketball Tipoff, she further explained how players had begun communicating, resolving issues and holding each other accountable without requiring constant intervention from the coaching staff.

The Gamecocks’ next opportunity to continue that development comes against Clemson on Thursday, November 12. The in-state matchup is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Littlejohn Coliseum, giving South Carolina another early-season test away from home.

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For Staley, the objective is not simply to direct every aspect of how the Gamecocks play. She wants to guide the group while allowing its players to establish a personality and approach of their own. As the season progresses, that balance between coaching direction and player freedom will remain central to how South Carolina develops as a team.