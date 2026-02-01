Sources: Jon Scheyer, a Chicago Native, Shows ‘Mutual Interest’ in Job Outside Duke

Jon Scheyer’s rise from a Duke freshman to an indispensable coach is a chapter for the storybooks. He has been with the Blue Devils throughout his collegiate and coaching career, serving as an assistant, associate head coach, and now head coach. However, this fairytale ride might face an intriguing twist in the coming months.

Recently, an X post from grassroots basketball veteran Dinos Trigonis suggested there may be mutual interest between Scheyer and the Chicago Bulls if the franchise eventually decides to move on from current head coach Billy Donovan.

“Sources close to the situation have indicated there may be mutual interest between The Bulls and Jon Scheyer if, and when, they move on from Billy Donovan,” the caption of the post read.

The post stopped short of reporting any formal talks or offers, but it did hint that Scheyer could emerge as a serious candidate should the Bulls open up their head coaching position.

The idea of the Chicago Bulls eventually turning to Scheyer would be easy to justify on paper. He has helped keep Duke operating as an ACC powerhouse, compiling a 109-23 record as head coach and reaching March Madness in each of his first three seasons, with his current squad off to a 20-1 start in year four.

With that kind of resume, it’s easy to see why NBA front offices would be intrigued by his reputation as an on-court tactician and his work with elite young talent, including recent five-star additions such as Khaman Maluach.

His personal ties to Chicago only strengthen the fit. A Northbrook native from the city’s suburbs, Scheyer built such a name for himself in the local hoops scene that players around the area — including Patrick Beverley — nicknamed him ‘White Mike,’ a nod to Bulls legend Michael Jordan and a testament to how relentlessly he sought out the toughest runs in Chicago.

However, any NBA opportunity for Jon Scheyer ultimately hinges on what the Bulls’ front office decides to do with Billy Donovan. Now in his fifth season in Chicago, Donovan has drawn a mixed on‑court resume: he has helped develop young players, but the Bulls have only one playoff appearance and a single playoff win during his tenure.

Durham, North Carolina, USA Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

This year, Chicago is hovering around .500 and sitting in the lower half of the Eastern Conference play‑in range, with ESPN’s playoff projection model giving them only a slim chance of reaching the postseason. Even so, the organization signaled strong faith in Donovan by agreeing to a multiyear extension with him in July 2025.

That makes an in‑season firing unlikely, which means any serious pursuit of Scheyer would most logically come in the offseason, if the Bulls decide they need a new voice on the bench.

For now, Scheyer continues to stack wins in the ACC with Duke, and any eventual NBA offer would force both him and the Blue Devils, especially their incoming recruiting classes to confront a major crossroads.

What an NBA Jump to the Bulls Would Mean for Jon Scheyer

Following his rapid rise with the Duke Blue Devils, an eventual NBA opportunity with a franchise like the Chicago Bulls would fit neatly with Jon Scheyer’s upward trajectory. It is easy to imagine him wanting to test himself at the highest level at some point, so a future move away from Duke would not be shocking if the right situation presents itself.

At the same time, the Bulls job would bring a very different set of challenges. Scheyer would be inheriting a roster and system shaped over several years by Billy Donovan, whose schemes and preferences do not always mirror the man‑to‑man principles Duke leans on, which would require Scheyer to adapt his tactics rather than simply importing his college playbook.

Additionally, the man-management element is another aspect Scheyer will have to tackle. While at Blue Devils, he primarily coached youngsters; the Bulls would have flamboyant, top players like Coby White and Josh Giddey.

Chicago’s current mix of young talent and ongoing retooling does, however, offer some echoes of the situation Scheyer stepped into at Duke in 2022, where he was tasked with reshaping a proud program while developing the next wave of stars.

Given his track record of winning games, landing elite recruits and handling the pressure of succeeding Mike Krzyzewski, there is a credible argument that Scheyer has the tools to grow into a successful NBA head coach.

For now, though, any talk of him turning the Bulls into a new powerhouse — or of an ‘official’ move to Chicago in the coming months remains speculative, hinging on both the Bulls’ decision with Donovan and Scheyer’s own willingness to leave Duke.