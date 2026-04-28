South Carolina Announces Freshman of the Year at Star-Studded 2026 Gamecock Gala

Agot Makeer’s freshman season at South Carolina was more than just a promising start, it was a glimpse into what could be a truly dominant future. And right now, that promising start is receiving a well-deserved spotlight at the South Carolina Gamecock Gala. If the early signs are anything to go by, a future No. 1 pick may already be taking shape in Columbia.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Makeer earned the Female Freshman of the Year award at the Gamecock Gala, held on Monday, April 27, at Colonial Life Arena. The annual event honors the University’s top student-athletes for their accomplishments across the 2025-26 academic year. And Makeer was among 16 individual awardees on the night. And notably, the only basketball athlete to take home an individual honor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gala itself was a star-studded affair. It brought together some of South Carolina’s most high-profile athletes and coaches under one roof. Coach Dawn Staley was of course in attendance. So were fellow basketball players Joyce Edwards and Madina Okot. The latter having just been selected 13th overall in the WNBA Draft. The event also celebrated standouts from across the broader athletic program. This included All-Americans and record-breakers such as swimmer Sophie Verzyl and track and field star Josiah Wrice.

For Agot Makeer, the recognition caps off a freshman year that told two very different stories. She began the 2025-26 season as a rotation player, hampered by early-season injuries and averaging just 5.9 points during the regular season. But when March Madness arrived, something shifted. She exploded onto the postseason stage, scoring in double figures in all five games leading up to the national championship game and establishing herself as the team’s undeniable X-factor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers from that tournament run were nothing short of remarkable for a freshman. In fact, she nearly tripled her regular-season scoring average. She had a career-high 18 points against TCU in the Elite Eight, where she also added 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals. In the Final Four victory over UConn, she delivered 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including two critical three-pointers that helped seal the win. And even in the national championship loss to UCLA, she still showed up. She contributed 11 points and 2 rebounds on the biggest stage of her young career.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wider basketball world took notice too. Because beyond the Gamecock Gala honor, Makeer picked up other accolades recognizing her breakthrough season. She earned a spot on the regional all-tournament team and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. In fact, being just 18 years old, barely through her first year of college basketball, she is already being projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick for the 2029 WNBA Draft.

She will return to South Carolina for her sophomore year in the 2026-27 season. And with her freshman campaign serving as the foundation, the expectation is that she will step into a significantly more prominent role. That gives her even more opportunity to show more of what she’s capable of.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agot Makeer “Still Hurting” While Delivering Postseason Masterclass for the Gamecocks

Agot Makeer’s freshman season was, of course, not without its share of adversity. She missed a total of eight games during the regular season: a five-game stretch in December due to concussion protocol and three further games in February following a lower leg injury sustained against Auburn. But what makes her postseason explosion even more remarkable is that even as she stepped into a more prominent role and delivered some of her best performances, she still wasn’t operating at full health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Dawn Staley pointed out just how much Makeer’s injury struggles had disrupted her rhythm throughout the regular season. Speaking ahead of the Gamecocks’ Final Four clash with UConn, she said, “I mean, health was a big reason why she wasn’t able to just kind of connect and stack days. She was in, she was out, she was in.” And even with the postseason stakes at their highest, the situation hadn’t fully resolved itself. “She’s probably still hurting a little bit, but she’s fighting through,” Staley said. “She’s fighting through for herself, and she’s fighting through for us to advance in this tournament.”

And fight through it she did. Makeer went out and delivered 14 points against UConn. That included two critical three-pointers that helped carry South Carolina to the national championship game. For Staley, the message was simple. “She’s become a vital piece to our success.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If she can carry that defining role into her sophomore year, this time with a full, healthy preseason behind her, the ceiling for what Agot Makeer can become is almost too exciting to put into words.