South Carolina Announces Ta’Niya Latson Injury Report 18 Hours Before Tennessee Game

Women’s college basketball fans are all set to witness one of the most anticipated matchups of this month, where the No. 3-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the No. 19 Tennessee Lady Volunteers. However, some 18 hours before the game kicks off, South Carolina has received an update regarding Ta’Niya Latson that could shape the tone of the night.

The senior guard is not listed on the SEC injury report.

After weeks of uncertainty surrounding the senior guard’s health, her absence from the report means she is likely to make her much-awaited return to full availability for Dawn Staley’s squad ahead of the highly anticipated matchup.

Ta’Niya Latson was initially listed as questionable on the SEC injury report published on February 4 before being downgraded to out ahead of their last game against Mississippi State. And while South Carolina and coach Staley have refrained from providing a detailed diagnosis of what happened to her, ESPN’s broadcast on February 2 noted that she was dealing with a lower leg issue, the same category of injury that sidelined Agot Makeer.

This update comes after she had already missed three SEC games earlier this season due to an ankle sprain suffered on December 28, besides the one against Mississippi State. And although she returned to the court on January 11 and appeared to be healthy in the first half of the game against Auburn, she left again in the second half.

Now, with her name absent from the latest injury report, the Gamecocks can expect their 15.2-points-per-game scorer to be available again as they prepare for the Lady Vols. But that’s not all.

Tessa Johnson, who did not play in the second half of South Carolina’s 88–45 win over Mississippi State and left many fans speculating about her health, is also not listed on the injury report. However, Makeer remains listed as out.

With Latson and Johnson expected to be available, South Carolina enters the Tennessee matchup closer to full strength than it has been in recent weeks.

With Ta’Niya Latson expected to play, here is the Gamecocks vs. Volunteers game preview

Date & Day: Sunday, February 8, 2026

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Colonial Life Arena

TV: ABC

Radio: Lady Vol Radio Network and SiriusXM Satellite Radio (Chs. 138 or 191)

Predicted starting lineups

South Carolina Gamecocks:

Position Player G Raven Johnson G Ta’Niya Latson G Tessa Johnson F Joyce Edwards F Madina Okot

Tennessee Lady Volunteers:

Position Player G Mia Pauldo G Talaysia Cooper G Jaida Civil F Zee Spearman F Janiah Barker

The Lady Vols will enter this matchup coming off a gritty 82-77 overtime win at Georgia, while the Gamecocks dismantled Mississippi State 88-45, extending their dominant run at home.

Sophomore Joyce Edwards has emerged as the primary offensive engine for the Gamecocks as she stepped into a heavier usage role and responded with her most assertive stretch of the season, including a career night against Texas A&M, where she dropped 28 points.

Coming to the stats sheet, the Gamecocks currently average 87.9 points per game, while holding off its opponents to just 55.9. On the other hand, they are averaging 78.0 while holding their opponents to 63.7

In this game, for Tennessee to pull off the win, controlling the glass will be critical. The Gamecocks’ physicality and rebounding edge at home have long been staples under Dawn Staley. So, if the Lady Vols can match that intensity and limit second-chance opportunities, they’ll give themselves a chance to win against a high-ranked opponent. But against a Gamecocks team, especially with Ta’Niya Latson back on the roster, the margin for error remains slim.

Our Final Score Prediction: No. 3 South Carolina 74, No. 17 Tennessee 65