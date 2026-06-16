South Carolina Celebrates Their First 2026 Signee Following Team USA’s 12th Straight U18 AmeriCup Gold

South Carolina’s newest recruit is already proving why coach Dawn Staley made her a priority. Fresh off a knee injury that limited much of her senior season, Kelsi Andrews helped Team USA capture its 12th straight U18 AmeriCup gold medal, highlighted by an impressive double-double performance in the semifinals against Venezuela. The soon-to-be Gamecock continues to build an impressive international resume before ever stepping onto the court in Columbia.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While the college season is still months away, Andrews’ latest achievement gave South Carolina fans plenty to celebrate. The Gamecocks’ official X account marked the occasion with a post honoring the incoming recruit.

“Another Gamecock gold medal @KelsiAndrews23,” the post’s caption read.

ADVERTISEMENT

For context to the word “another,” Andrews’ gold medal in the tournament wasn’t the only gold medal won by a Gamecock in recent days. Joyce Edwards also won a gold medal at the FIBA 3×3 World Cup. These are early positives for the South Carolina program, which will definitely look to improve its March Madness finish from last season.

Notably, Andrews’ AmeriCup gold medal is her third career medal. The 6’3 center was also part of gold medal-winning Team USA squads at the FIBA U17 World Cup and the 2023 FIBA U16 AmeriCup.

ADVERTISEMENT

This shows that Andrews already has an in-built winning mentality before she sets foot in Staley’s program, and she will undoubtedly have a major role to play for South Carolina. The program has lost Madina Okot to the WNBA draft, and now Andrews will be one of the top options for Dawn Staley to replace Okot in the starting five.

Head coach Staley rates Andrews highly. The veteran coach even traveled to watch Andrews play in the U-18 tournament against Paraguay, as per reports from On3.com. The Americans blew their opponents out, 123-41, in a game where Andrews played 11 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Kelsi Andrews via Instagram

“Kelsi brings a unique combination of size, skill, and versatility that perfectly fit how we want to play,” Staley had said via Gamecocks Online last year. “Her basketball IQ, defensive presence, and resilience make her a special addition to our Gamecock family.”

A top-20 recruit, Kelsi Andrews, is one of the most formidable two-way players in the 2026 recruitment class. Her long reach and physicality allow her to hold her ground and defend the rim. She is also an equally good three-point shooter who can be relied upon to initiate the offense at times.

ADVERTISEMENT

The flashes of these skill sets were also visible in Kelsi Andrews’ campaign at the 2026 U18 AmeriCup.

How Did Kelsi Andrews Individually Fare at the 2026 U18 AmeriCup?

Andrews’ campaign in the U18 tournament wasn’t meant to be easy. She was coming off a knee injury that limited her availability in the entire senior season at the IMG Academy. But that didn’t stop her from producing some crucial performances for her team.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first game against Argentina, Andrews started but played only 12 minutes. She recorded 5 points, 3 assists, and 3 rebounds in a dominant 47-113 win. Then came the game against Mexico, where Andrews contributed 6 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists in 14 minutes.

Her performance against Paraguay was quite similar as well. She recorded 4 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in a 123-41 win. But Andrews’ best performance of the tournament came in a 104-51 semifinals win over Venezuela.

She recorded a double-double, including 13 points and 10 rebounds in just over 14 minutes on the night. It helped her team to another blowout win in the tournament. She capped off her tournament with just over 9 minutes of playing time in the finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrews recorded 3 points in the 72-90 win over Canada. It’s quite certain that the campaign wasn’t the mightiest in terms of numbers. But from a resilience perspective, her campaign carried immense weight.