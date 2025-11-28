Dawn Staley Announces South Carolina Decision After First Loss of the Season vs Texas

The No. 2-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks have taken their first loss of the season. A month into the 2025–26 NCAA campaign, their dominant run had many believing this team was untouchable, until the Texas Longhorns delivered a reality check. Yet despite the setback, Dawn Staley isn’t letting one game disrupt the program’s long-term plans.

According to reports, the Gamecocks are expected to participate in the Players Era Tournament for the next two years, signalling a continued commitment to high-stakes, NIL-driven early-season competition. If true, the tournament offers both national visibility and financial upside, which can be beneficiary for both the players and the programs they play for.

But for now, the team must return their focus back on the ongoing tournament, so that they can learn from their mistakes in the recent game and come back stronger if they plan to win this year’s championship. In the game, the Gamecocks battled hard.

Joyce Edwards and Ta’Niya Latson led the way with 16 points apiece, while Tessa Johnson added 13 points. Madina Okot recorded a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 11 rebounds. However, even with these great stats on an individual level, the team just couldn’t find enough consistency in the final minutes to secure the win, ultimately losing with the final score of 66-64.

But despite the setback, coach Staley is far from being disappointed. Instead, she is happy that she got to experiment with her rotations.

“I’m not upset at all about this game,” Dawn Staley said as per On3. “This is going to help us. We played some players who needed to get experience in big-time games. I think we found someone we are a little more comfortable putting in the game in Adhel Tac.”

But as the season moves forward, a great coach like Dawn Staley would easily overcome any shortcomings she saw in her team.

What’s next for Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks?

With their first loss of the season behind them, the South Carolina Gamecocks sit at 7-1 and are already turning their focus to the next challenges.

“Next step is you’ve got to be able to make plays, plays for yourself, and plays for your teammates. That’s the next step. I think she had about three shots in the fourth quarter that were forced. But we give her the leeway to do that. She just has to be aware because I think she had Tessa (Johnson) in a corner. She’s a young player that we have to put her in situations and show her situations in real time, and also gain,” Staley said.

The Gamecocks are currently being led by sophomore forward Joyce Edwards. The tongue star is leading the team with the most points in a game, averaging 20.1 points, 6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. For their upcoming game, they will play:

The No. 23-ranked Louisville Cardinals on December 4th.

The North Carolina Central Eagles on December 6th.

The Penn State Lady Lions on December 14th.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Dawn Staley and her squad to see how they respond, sharpen their execution, and build momentum toward another deep postseason run.