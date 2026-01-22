South Carolina vs Oklahoma WBB Preview: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

Oklahoma flew too close to the Sun. After 15 games with just one loss, the Sooners haven’t won in their last three games. Ole Miss, Kentucky, and LSU proved too strong for Oklahoma. But that doesn’t matter to Dawn Staley or her team. “Whether they won 5 straight, 3 straight, lost, it’s a dangerous game. We don’t think going in just because they lost 3 that it’s an automatic for us,” She said ahead of the clash.

The Gamecocks have been nearly perfect with a 19-1 record. Their only loss has come against Texas, whom they have leapfrogged in the AP Poll since. They are coming off a regulation 90-48 win over Coppin State. Let’s have a look at how both teams fare ahead of the match-up, including injuries and predicted line-ups.

How To Watch South Carolina vs Oklahoma?

Day and Date: Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026

Time: 7:30 EST

Location: PEC Arena, Baltimore, Maryland

TV: ESPN.

Video streaming: ESPN

South Carolina vs Oklahoma: Injury Report

South Carolina

Player Injury Status Ashlyn Watkins ACL Tear Out for the season Chloe Kitts ACL Tear Out for the season

Oklahoma Player Injury Status No Reported Injuries

South Carolina vs Oklahoma: Predicted Line-Ups

South Carolina

Joyce Edwards

Madina Okot

Tessa Johnson

Ta’Niya Latson

Raven Johnson

Oklahoma



Sahara Williams

Raegan Beers

Aaliyah Chavez

Zya Vann

Payton Verhulst

South Carolina vs Oklahoma: Preview and Prediction

South Carolina forward Adhel Tac has been cleared to play against Oklahoma after missing the last game with a nasal injury. Coach Dawn Staley said that Tac is “great,” and that “everybody is good to go, full roster healthy.” Staley needs all the depth she needs, especially going against an Oklahoma side that can bounce back at any time. Let’s have a look at how both teams statistically go up against each other.

Oklahoma (No.16) South Carolina (No.2) Stat Team Team Rank Stat Team Team Rank FG% 0.454 40th FG% 0.515 4th 3P% 0.306 178th 3P% 0.372 13th FT% 0.721 138th FT% 0.691 234th TRB 51.1 1st TRB 44.6 7th Ast 21.1 4th Ast 18.4 20th Stl 11.5 32nd Stl 9.9 83rd Blk 6 10th Blk 6.5 4th Tov 15.1 103rd Tov 12.8 21st Pts 89.8 3rd Pts 88.7 5th Opp Pts 62.3 142nd Opp Pts 53.9 8th

This game could revolve around the OU duo of freshman guard Aaliyah Chavez and senior All-American center Raegan Beers. The two combine to average 35.5 points per game, ranked ninth among all Power Five duos and third in the SEC, only behind Florida and South Carolina. Chavez or Beers have been the Sooners’ top scorers in 13 games this season, in which they are 11-2. Stopping them will be task No.1 for Dawn Staley and South Carolina.

The good thing is, Staley has enough size to deal with Beers. 6-6 center Madina Okot and 6-3 forward Joyce Edwards to start with, Tac, with 6-7 forward Alicia Tournebize and 6-4 forward Maryam Dauda off the bench. For Chavez, it could be Raven Johnson, who has the highest defensive box plus minus according to Barttorvik (6.5).Ta’Niya Latson and Tessa Johnson could also share the duties. If Staley manages to stifle the two, they can prevent the No.3 offense from flourishing.

Currently, the Gamecocks’ No.8 defense is the favourite to win the game. ESPN Analytics gives Staley’s side 77.9% chance of winning. And realistically, the trend indicates a dominating Gamecock win also. It has been a difficult stretch for the Sooners, and they need a break in this difficult schedule to return to their previous form. It doesn’t look like this game will be the one they bounce back.