South Carolina vs Oklahoma WBB Preview: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

Oklahoma flew too close to the Sun. After 15 games with just one loss, the Sooners haven’t won in their last three games. Ole Miss, Kentucky, and LSU proved too strong for Oklahoma. But that doesn’t matter to Dawn Staley or her team. “Whether they won 5 straight, 3 straight, lost, it’s a dangerous game. We don’t think going in just because they lost 3 that it’s an automatic for us,” She said ahead of the clash.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
The Gamecocks have been nearly perfect with a 19-1 record. Their only loss has come against Texas, whom they have leapfrogged in the AP Poll since. They are coming off a regulation 90-48 win over Coppin State. Let’s have a look at how both teams fare ahead of the match-up, including injuries and predicted line-ups.
ADVERTISEMENT
How To Watch South Carolina vs Oklahoma?
Day and Date: Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026
Time: 7:30 EST
ADVERTISEMENT
Location: PEC Arena, Baltimore, Maryland
TV: ESPN.
ADVERTISEMENT
Video streaming: ESPN
South Carolina vs Oklahoma: Injury Report
South Carolina
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|Ashlyn Watkins
|ACL Tear
|Out for the season
|Chloe Kitts
|ACL Tear
|Out for the season
ADVERTISEMENT
Oklahoma
|Player
|Injury
|Status
|No Reported Injuries
South Carolina vs Oklahoma: Predicted Line-Ups
ADVERTISEMENT
South Carolina
Joyce Edwards
Top Stories
Josh Allen’s Strong Stance on Sean McDermott’s Exit Revealed After Owner Shared Bills QB’s Role in HC’s Firing
Jim Kelly Doesn’t Hold Back In Public Message to Sean McDermott as Bills Identify Next HC
Prayer Pours In From Gisele Bündchen as Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife Mourns Tragic Personal Loss
Jason Garrett Breaks Silence on Titans’ Rejection for HC Job & Sends Clear Message to Robert Saleh
Bills Announce Concerning Josh Allen News as Owner Unloads on NFL Refs For Brandin Cooks Incident
Who Are Kyle Tucker’s Parents? All about Mike Tucker and Lisa Fernandez
Madina Okot
Tessa Johnson
ADVERTISEMENT
Ta’Niya Latson
Raven Johnson
ADVERTISEMENT
Oklahoma
Sahara Williams
Raegan Beers
Aaliyah Chavez
ADVERTISEMENT
Zya Vann
Payton Verhulst
South Carolina vs Oklahoma: Preview and Prediction
South Carolina forward Adhel Tac has been cleared to play against Oklahoma after missing the last game with a nasal injury. Coach Dawn Staley said that Tac is “great,” and that “everybody is good to go, full roster healthy.” Staley needs all the depth she needs, especially going against an Oklahoma side that can bounce back at any time. Let’s have a look at how both teams statistically go up against each other.
|Oklahoma (No.16)
|South Carolina (No.2)
|Stat
|Team
|Team Rank
|Stat
|Team
|Team Rank
|FG%
|0.454
|40th
|FG%
|0.515
|4th
|3P%
|0.306
|178th
|3P%
|0.372
|13th
|FT%
|0.721
|138th
|FT%
|0.691
|234th
|TRB
|51.1
|1st
|TRB
|44.6
|7th
|Ast
|21.1
|4th
|Ast
|18.4
|20th
|Stl
|11.5
|32nd
|Stl
|9.9
|83rd
|Blk
|6
|10th
|Blk
|6.5
|4th
|Tov
|15.1
|103rd
|Tov
|12.8
|21st
|Pts
|89.8
|3rd
|Pts
|88.7
|5th
|Opp Pts
|62.3
|142nd
|Opp Pts
|53.9
|8th
This game could revolve around the OU duo of freshman guard Aaliyah Chavez and senior All-American center Raegan Beers. The two combine to average 35.5 points per game, ranked ninth among all Power Five duos and third in the SEC, only behind Florida and South Carolina. Chavez or Beers have been the Sooners’ top scorers in 13 games this season, in which they are 11-2. Stopping them will be task No.1 for Dawn Staley and South Carolina.
The good thing is, Staley has enough size to deal with Beers. 6-6 center Madina Okot and 6-3 forward Joyce Edwards to start with, Tac, with 6-7 forward Alicia Tournebize and 6-4 forward Maryam Dauda off the bench. For Chavez, it could be Raven Johnson, who has the highest defensive box plus minus according to Barttorvik (6.5).Ta’Niya Latson and Tessa Johnson could also share the duties. If Staley manages to stifle the two, they can prevent the No.3 offense from flourishing.
Currently, the Gamecocks’ No.8 defense is the favourite to win the game. ESPN Analytics gives Staley’s side 77.9% chance of winning. And realistically, the trend indicates a dominating Gamecock win also. It has been a difficult stretch for the Sooners, and they need a break in this difficult schedule to return to their previous form. It doesn’t look like this game will be the one they bounce back.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT