South Carolina Vs Vanderbilt WBB: Predictions, Injury Report, Starting 5, and More

Aliyah Chavez proved to be the poison for Dawn Staley and South Carolina. The freshman poured 15 points for Oklahoma in overtime to pull off the 94-82 upset. The third-quarter collapse was the reason for the game going to OT in the first place. After leading in the first half, a 25-16 third quarter in Oklahoma’s favor flipped the script against South Carolina. It led to the Gamecocks dropping to 19-2. Staley emphasized, “We need more from a lot of different people.” With that loss behind them, the schedule does not get easier as they now face the unbeaten 20-0 Vanderbilt Commodores.

Vanderbilt is coming off a dominating win over Auburn. For the Commodores, it was a third-quarter 12-2 push that drove the 81-53 win. Now they face the mighty Gamecocks. Let’s have a look at how the two teams face leading up to the game, including injuries, how to watch, predicted line-ups, and match prediction.

How To Watch South Carolina vs Vanderbilt?

Day and Date: Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, 3 EST

Location: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited

Vanderbilt vs South Carolina: Injury Report

As per the preliminary injury report, per the SEC following is the injury report for both teams:

Vanderbilt Player Injury Status Madison Greene Undisclosed Out For the Season

South Carolina

Player Injury Status Chloe Kitts ACL Tear Out for the season

Vanderbilt vs South Carolina: Predicted Line-Ups

Vanderbilt:

Sacha Washington

Aubrey Galvan

Mikayla Blakes

Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda

Justine Pissott

South Carolina:

Joyce Edwards

Madina Okot

Tessa Johnson

Ta’Niya Latson

Raven Johnson

Vanderbilt vs South Carolina: Preview and Prediction

There were questions on whether Vanderbilt could beat proper competition. They had beaten just one ranked team in LSU until a few days ago. And when they did beat the Tigers, they were pretty much struggling. However, the perception changed when they defeated No.7 Michigan 72-69. Shea Ralph and Co. are in contention to beat South Carolina as well. Statistically, they measure up to Dawn Staley’s side.

Stat South Carolina Rank Vanderbilt Rank FG% 0.506 5th 0.477 13th 3P% 0.364 21st 0.367 17th FT% 0.693 223rd 0.739 81st TRB 44.3 9th 38.5 118th AST 18 20th 20.8 6th STL 10 79th 12.6 16th BLK 6.4 4th 4.6 41st TOV 12.8 22nd 12.5 17th PTS 88.3 5th 85.9 10th

For Vanderbilt, their success will depend on how they block off the paint. So far this season, they have conceded 36.8% of their field goals from beyond the arc, which is among the highest on Barttorvik. Considering South Carolina only hit 24.5% of their points from the three pointline, Dawn Staley could need to go against her usual philosophy of getting to the rim. It could be the formula to make this win easier. Considering that, Tessa Johnson (3p%:45.9%) and Ta’Niya Latson (3P%: 38.3%) will be very important.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 7, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Tessa Johnson (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the finals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

For Vanderbilt, it will be Ayana Mitchell and Sacha Washington, the rim protectors who lead the team in blocks. Their offense will be led by Mikayla Blakes, who is averaging 24.8 points and 4.8 assists per game. Her speed and athleticism could overwhelm this South Carolina defense that let Aliyah Chavez go 50% from the three-point line and drop 5 three pointers.

Massey Ratings predicts a score of South Carolina 80-Vanderbilt 65, with an 89% chance of the Gamecocks winning. Bart Torvik predicts a score of South Carolina 79-Vanderbilt 67, with an 86% chance of the Gamecocks winning. The central reason could be that Vanderbilt reads as very Blakes dependent. If any of the Commodores step up alongside Blakes, they could give the Gamecocks a run for their money.