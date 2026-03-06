South Carolina Gets Clarity on Ta’Niya Latson As Dawn Staley Looks To Protect SEC Tournament Record

Championship runs aren’t just about talent. They’re about timing, especially when March arrives. For Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks, that timing currently revolves around the health of Ta’Niya Latson. And just hours before their SEC Tournament matchup, the Gamecocks appear to have received a reassuring update.
After Latson wasn’t seen toward the end of a recent practice session, many fans were left concerned about her availability.
But according to the latest injury reports ahead of the Gamecocks’ matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats, Latson’s name wasn’t there. The positive update comes less than 24 hours before the Gamecocks take the floor in Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. And the timing of this could hardly be better.
Adhel Tac is out for South Carolina tomorrow vs Kentucky
Not a surprise based on Dawn Staley’s comments from yesterday
Good sign is no Ta’Niya Latson on tonight’s report.
The Gamecocks haven’t been on the court since grinding out a 60–56 win over Kentucky on March 1. That game closed their regular season, as they secured yet another dominant campaign in the SEC. However, now that the two teams are set to meet again, this game comes with postseason stakes attached, where, for the Gamecocks, the goal is bigger than simply advancing.
Dawn Staley’s program enters the conference tournament chasing its fourth straight SEC Tournament title, a run that has turned South Carolina into one of the most difficult teams to dethrone in March. In fact, as per reports, no current SEC head coach has managed to defeat Staley in the tournament. That streak should be enough to speak volumes about the program’s postseason consistency.
The last active head coach to beat Staley in the SEC Tournament was Matthew Mitchell, who did so with Kentucky back in 2014.
With another postseason run beginning, South Carolina knows the challenge that lies ahead. Winning the SEC Tournament requires three victories in three days, making roster health just as important as talent. Which is exactly why the latest update on Latson matters so much.
Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks VS Wildcats: Game Preview
How To Watch:
Date: Friday, March 6th
Time: 12:00 pm (ET)
TV Network: ESPN
Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Injury Report
According to Secsports.com, here are the injuries for both teams.
South Carolina:
Adhel Tac (OUT)
Chloe Kitts (OUT)
Kentucky Wildcats:
No reported injuries.
Predicted starting lineups for South Carolina vs Wildcats
South Carolina:
|Position
|Player
|G
|Raven Johnson
|G
|Ta’Niya Latson
|G
|Tessa Johnson
|F
|Joyce Edwards
|C
|Madina Okot
Kentucky Wildcats:
|Position
|Player
|G
|Tonie Morgan
|G
|Asia Boone
|F
|Amelia Hassett
|F
|Teonni Key
|C
|Clara Strack
Preview and Prediction
The top-seeded Gamecocks will face No. 9 seed Kentucky in the quarterfinals, just days after the two teams met to close the regular season. That game turned into a gritty defensive battle, with South Carolina taking the win home.
A big reason the Gamecocks survived that night was Madina Okot. The 6-foot-6 center controlled the paint with 21 points and 13 rebounds. But Kentucky had its own answer in Clara Strack, who scored 24 points and kept the Wildcats within striking distance throughout the game.
So the upcoming matchup could once again be decided on who controls the post.
Still, Dawn Staley’s team enters as the clear favorite. South Carolina finished the regular season at 29–2 overall and 15–1 in SEC play, earning a double bye and extending its run of conference dominance. And they also dominate the Wildcats on the stats sheet.
So for Kentucky, the challenge will be to slow down South Carolina’s defense and find more scoring balance. But for the Gamecocks, it will be about making the right adjustments and taking the first step toward a fourth straight SEC Tournament title.
Our Final Score Prediction: South Carolina 71, Kentucky 64.